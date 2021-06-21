Farmer enjoys success with Keenan approved used diet feeder
Richard Armstrong runs a mixed dairy and beef enterprise, along with his father and brothers, in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.
His dairy herd consists of Holstein-Friesian cows, which are housed year-round.
He also finishes Hereford offspring along with a number of bought-in cattle.
Last year, Richard noticed increased sorting of silage, leading to unnecessary feed waste.
To improve usage of his homegrown feed, Richard decided to purchase a diet feeder that yielded great results.
Dairy:
Higher feed intakes
Improved body condition
Less feed wastage/reduced cost
Consistent ration mix
Beef:
Fewer days to finish
Exact feed per head tracked (InTouch)
No overfeeding
Lower feed cost
Keenan approved-used diet feeders are fully refurbished machines that have undergone detailed reconditioning in the Keenan factory (e.g., shot-blasted, painted, fitted with heavy-duty top knives, body blades, paddle rubbers and seals).
Making feeding easier
Richard’s rations consist of homegrown grass silage, barley, a balancer premix and Alltech Mycosorb®.
Richard said: “The Keenan six-paddle system supported by the InTouch nutritional support ensures a consistent ration, making it easy to achieve the same mix quality every day with less feed wastage.”
