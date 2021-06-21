Farmer enjoys success with Keenan approved used diet feeder

His dairy herd consists of Holstein-Friesian cows, which are housed year-round.

He also finishes Hereford offspring along with a number of bought-in cattle.

Last year, Richard noticed increased sorting of silage, leading to unnecessary feed waste.

To improve usage of his homegrown feed, Richard decided to purchase a diet feeder that yielded great results.

Dairy:

Higher feed intakes

Improved body condition

Less feed wastage/reduced cost

Consistent ration mix

Beef:

Fewer days to finish

Exact feed per head tracked (InTouch)

No overfeeding

Lower feed cost

Keenan approved-used diet feeders are fully refurbished machines that have undergone detailed reconditioning in the Keenan factory (e.g., shot-blasted, painted, fitted with heavy-duty top knives, body blades, paddle rubbers and seals).

Making feeding easier

Richard’s rations consist of homegrown grass silage, barley, a balancer premix and Alltech Mycosorb®.

Richard said: “The Keenan six-paddle system supported by the InTouch nutritional support ensures a consistent ration, making it easy to achieve the same mix quality every day with less feed wastage.”

KEENAN Mid-season

sale 2021

Keenan Approved diet feeders can be viewed at Dungannon Livestock Mart, Co Tyrone, on June 16–17.