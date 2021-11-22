Farmer safety at Livestock Markets remains a priority - reminder on Covid-19 measures

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic The Livestock Market Stakeholder engagement group have continued to meet on a regular basis to ensure that Livestock Markets can remain open and safe for farmers to attend.

Whilst many restrictions have now eased, the key safety messages remain. Mart operators wish to remind everyone attending of the key critical points to stay safe:

1. Keep your distance

2. Wear face coverings

3. Wash or sanitise your hands regularly

4. If you cough or sneeze remember – ‘catch it - bin it - kill it”

Anyone with any signs or symptoms of illness should not attend the Mart.

Mart operators have continued the use online systems that allows buyers and seller to view and participate in sales from their own farms. These systems have proved very successful. Farmers are encouraged to continue to make use of this technology to minimise risk of infection and illness to themselves and their families.

Marts have also put in place many practical measures to protect people and ensure that they can continue to provide an essential service. One-way systems, good ventilation, sanitisers, encouraging social distancing along with signage and making regular advisory announcements.