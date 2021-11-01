Farmers are reminded of Highway Code after harvester is stopped on motorway
The PSNI are reminding farmers of the ‘rules of the road’ after they came across a KRONE BiG x forage harvester on the M1 motorway.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:26 pm
Road policing officers from Mahon Road stopped the “large agricultural vehicle” on Friday.
A PSNI spokesperson stated: “Remember, the Highway Code states ‘Motorways MUST NOT be used by pedestrians, holders of provisional motorcycle or car licences, riders of motorcycles under 50cc, cyclists, horse riders, certain slow-moving vehicles and those carrying oversized loads (except by special permission), agricultural vehicles, and powered wheelchairs/powered mobility scooters (see Rules 34–46 incl.)’.”