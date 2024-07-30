Farmers’ Choir NI charity concert at Stormont is a great success
A packed audience of three hundred people were treated to a fantastic evening of music and entertainment.
Farmers’ Choir president, Mr Robin Swann MP opened the event and provided the welcome address.
This one-off unique event featured performances from three community choirs and joining musical forces with the Farmers Choir NI were the Just Sing’ ladies’ choir from Portadown and the '85ers’ sea shanty group from RNLI Portishead, Bristol.
The choirs were thrilled to be performing together again having met last year when they were all part of the Coronation Choir who sang for the newly crowned King Charles III at Windsor Castle.
Barkley Thompson, musical director of the Farmers’ Choir NI, said: “We were absolutely delighted to meet up again with our friends in ‘Just Sing’ and the ‘85ers’ sea shanty choir.
“Amidst the stunning surroundings at Stormont Castle, this charity concert provided a wonderful opportunity to come to sing together again and renew the friendships we made last year at the King’s Coronation.”
Dawn Stewart, chair of Farmers’ Choir NI, added: “We were honoured to be hosting this reunion concert at Stormont Castle with ‘Just Sing’ ladies and the ‘85ers sea shanty group. Individually and collectively, we showcased a variety of popular and well-known songs. We all had a fantastic time and we hope this is the beginning of many future reunion events.”
The Farmers’ Choir NI would like to take this opportunity to thank their sponsors, Henry Brothers and United Feeds for their generous support.
Proceeds from the event benefitted local charities including Farmers’ Choir NI and RNLI.
