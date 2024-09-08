Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland resumes after summer break
The choir, under musical director Barkley Thompson, will begin practising for planned engagements over the winter period, including their popular annual Christmas Concert.
Recently the choir have been busy having hosted a sell-out concert at Stormont Buildings, Belfast, with ‘Just Sing’ ladies choir from Portadown and the 85’s sea shanty group from Bristol, whom they met at the King’s Coronation last year.
In August they also attended the Charles Wood Festival Community Day in Armagh. They had a lovely afternoon singing at the Community Choir Showcase and were delighted to receive the ‘Audience Engagement Award’.
Barkley said: “We have had a very busy and successful year to date and are really excited about getting together again for rehearsals.
“Over the years, Farmers’ Choir NI have gone from strength to strength and have become an integral part of the rural and farming community.”
Dawn Stewart, chairperson, added: “We are looking forward to seeing everyone again in September and a warm welcome awaits any new members.
“Everyone who comes along to the choir really enjoys the fun, friendship and camaraderie it offers.”
If you are interested in joining the choir, e-mail: [email protected]
