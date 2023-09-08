Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland start their 2023/24 season with tea the mayor
Speaking at the event, musical director Barkley Thompson, said: “The choir has grown and developed over the past year. It was an honour for our members to sing at the King’s Coronation Concert in May. Our aim is to bring people together through the use of creative arts supporting those from the farming and rural communities.”
Choir president, Robin Swann MLA, on thanking the Mayor for her kind invitation and hospitality, said: “It is welcome to see the Farmers’ Choir being recognised for the work that they have been doing over the past number of years and how they continue to grow and support people from our rural communities.”
The Farmers’ Choir continues to welcome new members, anyone interested should contact Arlene Dornan on 07803300723 or Barkley Thompson on 07709223111.