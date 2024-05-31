Farmers cooperative aims to help save England’s precious chalk streams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Farmers from the EFG have joined forces with Rothamsted Research to help improve river health and deliver other positive environmental outcomes.

The partnership helped EFG members in the Wylye catchment in Wiltshire to design a farmer-led, water quality monitoring scheme, which will help them reduce farm pollution in the river.

The collaboration with Rothamsted will be rolled out across other tributaries, establishing on-farm water-testing labs in the Hampshire Avon, Dorset Stour and the iconic Test and Itchen catchments with funding from the UKRI-BBSRC Resilient Farming Futures programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as standard sampling for nutrients, farmers on the Wylye are using a pioneering low-cost colour analysis of sediment in the river.

Prof Adie Collins of Rothamsted Research (left) setting up sediment sampling equipment

Samples are tested in the first on-farm lab, sited in a disused farm building, which was originally set up with grants from the Fishmongers’ Company, Codford Biogas and FiPL. The sediment can then be traced back to specific areas and inform management options to improve water quality.

Rothamsted has secured funding to develop an additional eight labs in neighbouring catchments over the next four years.

Science Director for Net Zero and Resilient Farming, Professor Adie Collins, said: “Working with EFG is a fantastic opportunity for us to disseminate our research and learn together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We discover as much from working with farmers as we do on the campus, that’s the joyous thing about EFG.

EFG founders Teresa Dent CBE and Rob Shepherd

“I look forward to spreading this support on water quality testing and environmental baseline assessments to other EFG groups across the country.

“This number of farmers working together in a coordinated way has the capacity to make a real difference.”

The bottom-up approach to the water testing initiative is key to its success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By taking ownership of collecting and managing the data, farmers can avoid being wrongly blamed for pollution incidents and better understand how they can adapt their own operations to improve water quality.

Prof Adie Collins of Rothamsted Research (left) setting up sediment sampling equipment with Robin Leech of Wyle Farmers Group

EFG board member Tim Palmer, who helped establish the first on-farm lab on the Wylye, said: “Having oversight from Rothamsted will ensure the scientific credibility of the data so it is accepted by the regulator as robust.

“The assumption is often made that agriculture is to blame for the vast majority of pollution, but in many cases there are other factors at play such as domestic sceptic tanks or water companies discharging waste.

“That’s why, as the regulatory framework is ratcheted up, it’s essential to have the data to accurately identify the root of the problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And it’s not just about testing, it’s about putting the tools in the farmers hands, so they can set the targets, challenge themselves and tackle the problems at source.”

Tim Palmer, farmer and EFG board member, testing water samples in the on farm lab

The EFG, which celebrates its second anniversary this month, is a farmer-owned, farmer-led environmental cooperative designed to help its members access private sector funding for restoring biodiversity loss, getting cleaner water in our rivers and moving to net carbon zero farming by 2040.

It started in the Hampshire Avon catchment, bringing together five existing Farmer Clusters into a proper legal entity, able to deliver more ambitious outcomes by working together.

The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), pioneered the original Farmer Cluster concept, helped establish the EFG and acts as its scientific advisor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GWCT chief executive and EFG board member Teresa Dent said: “I was delighted to help initiate the EFG, working with farmers in the Hampshire Avon catchment, when first, it became clear they were up for delivering even better environmental outcomes and second, that it was going to be difficult for them as individuals to access and get a fair return from Natural Capital markets and future Green Finance.

“While we welcome the increasing number of options available in the Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme, new forms of funding are going to be important to underpin long-term, inter-generational environmental improvements.

“This is true of river restoration, where private sector investment will be crucial in supporting farmers to deliver catchment-scale improvement projects.”

Looking ahead, the water testing has the potential to be rolled out on a national scale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rob Shepherd, chairman of EFG, explained: “Over 400 farmers have joined since we launched and we have set up groups in the Hampshire Avon, Test and Itchen, Dorset Stour, Piddle and Frome, Isle of Wight, Central England and North Lincolnshire.

“Farmers on Exmoor, rivers further west down to Exeter, east to Sussex, and Shropshire are also expressing interest.