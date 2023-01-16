The first of these TDF farms were appointed in 2019 and since then over 400 TDF farm visits have been completed. A group of sheep farmers recently visited the sheep TDF farm of Roger and Hilary Bell at Kells in Co Antrim to see and hear for themselves how TDFs function.

The 65 ha farm is run by the husband and wife team, who are passionate about grassland management, and have been measuring grass for many years. In 2021 12.9 tonnes of grass were produced per ha. Best management is practiced throughout the sheep flock using a number of technologies such as the rising plate meter and AgriNet software, EID system, FEC sampling and the use of TGM flock recording while meticulous record keeping and attention to detail has brought this farm to where it is today.

Advertisement

Roger Bell recently said: “As one of the original Sheep Grassland Management TDF farmers, I have been pleased to host a series of groups of farmers over the past few years and have really enjoyed the interaction with other farmers who are keen to. I have enjoyed hosting the visits immensely and I am looking forward to hosting more visits both face to face and online over the months ahead.”

Roger Bell from Kells, Co Antrim pictured while hosting a group of sheep farmers on his Sheep TDF farm

One of the farmers Jamie Murray from Aghalee, Co Antrim who attended said: “It was great to visit such a good farm where detailed measuring and recording using the most up to date technologies is used to great effect to manage all aspects of the farm business. Roger is a great communicator and is an excellent TDF host farmer who is keen to pass on to others what he and Hilary have learned over many years of experience.”

Details of all the TDFs and how to book a visit are available on the CAFRE website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/rural-development-programmes/technology-demonstration-farms/

Advertisement

At the moment CAFRE is taking group bookings only by emailing [email protected]

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the European Union fund the Business Development Groups Scheme and the establishment of Technology Demonstration Farms across Northern Ireland under the Innovation Technology Evaluation Demonstration (ITED) Scheme, as part of the Rural Development Programme.

Advertisement

Some of the sheep farmers who recently visited Roger and Hilary Bell’s TDF farm at Kells, Co Antrim