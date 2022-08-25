Farmers from County Down win ‘The Baileys’ with Hilltara Undenied Apple
A three-year-old Holstein Friesian, bred by Co Down farmers Sam and John McCormick, has been crowned 2022 Diageo Baileys® Irish Dairy Champion Cow.
Hilltara Undenied Apple picked up the honour at the Virginia Show held in Co Cavan yesterday (Wednesday).
The winners were presented with the Virginia Milk Products Cup and a cheque for €2,500 from guest of honour, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuiness.
Dairy breeders from near and far entered the competition, which is sponsored by Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Glanbia Ireland.
The event is regarded as the most prestigious competition of its kind on the island of Ireland. It rewards strength and good body conformation as well as proven excellence in quality milk production.
Commenting on this year’s winning cow, who also won the Best Junior Cow, the judge, David Booth from Yorkshire, remarked: “Hilltara Undenied Apple absolutely blew me away. She is a true model of a dairy cow, balanced, with strength.”
Hallow Atwood Twizzle, owned by Philip and Linda Jones from Co Wexford, was selected as Reserve Champion.
Honorable Mention went to Baldonnel Brady Hailey, owned by John Dowling from Co Meath.
Other prizes were awarded in specialist categories to breeders who travelled to Virginia from as far afield as Co Down and Co Cork to compete.
These included:
Best Heifer in Milk, Paul and Matthew Flanagan from Co Louth.
Best EBI Award, Tom Kelly from Co Louth.
Best Protein Award, Victor Jackson from Co Wicklow.
Congratulating the winners, Robert Murphy, head of Baileys operations, said: “From being the world’s first cream liqueur to becoming the world’s most loved spirit, Baileys is now a global giant of a brand.
“We are proud of the brand’s heritage and its connection back to family-owned farms on the island of Ireland.
“This event highlights that link between superior genetics that go into the national dairy herd and the dairy farmer-suppliers of its primary raw ingredient.”
Also speaking at the event, Glanbia Ireland chairman, John Murphy, commented: “Glanbia Ireland is delighted to be back at the Virginia Show.
“It was fantastic to see so many of the country’s foremost dairy breeders return after a two-year hiatus.
“They put on a first class display for the crowds here today. Congratulations to all our winners,” he added.