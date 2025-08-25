Farmer’s lung health a hot topic at the NI Agri Rural Health Forum's summer meeting

Chronic respiratory illnesses are a serious threat facing agricultural workers, triggered by prolonged exposure to dust, mould, and chemicals.

Awareness of occupational respiratory health is growing amongst farmers. The effects of climate change combined with an ageing workforce demographic mean protecting the lungs of primary producers of food, is a hot topic within the NI Agri Rural Health Forum.

At their summer meeting, generously hosted at Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) Deputy President John McLenaghan’s farm in Garvagh, forum members discussed their partnership with Health and Safety Executive NI and Asthma + Lung UK and the success they had at Balmoral Show. Members agreed that the media coverage supported by BBC and events held at the UFU & NFU Mutual stand and RUAS Members Pavilion sparked a great deal of meaningful conversations with both farmers and agri-businesses alike.

However, forum members felt they were ‘speaking to the converted’ and thought to reach a larger target audience they would need to shake things up a bit next year and proposed several changes. The group also looked ahead to charity partnerships with the UK Sepsis Trust and Alzheimer’s Society to address other farmer health inequalities.

NI Agri Rural Health Forum Members at their summer meeting in Garvagh

Next on the agenda for discussion was the human impact of proposed agricultural policies. Based on individual reflections shared with forum partners, it is clear the Inheritance Tax and Nutrient Action Programme (NAP), are having a negative impact on the mental and physical health of the farming community. Rural Chaplain, Rev Kenny Hanna, shared recent research that suggests that 95% of farmers under 40 cite mental health as the biggest agricultural issue (Farm Safety Foundation, 2024) and 23.4% of Irish farmers reported having suicidal thoughts (UCD, 2022).

As recent research suggests (Exeter, 2024) many members are acting as ‘accidental counsellors’ and through sharing information, all reaffirmed their commitment to work together to support farm families and each other in these unprecedented times. The forum is pleased to support medical students who seek to form a rural health interest group. Dr Orla Delargy will be supported by colleagues in the School of Nursing and Midwifery Rural Health Committee who have led the way in bringing more rural experiences to undergraduate education of healthcare professionals at Queen’s University Belfast.

Following this, the group divided into several workshops to discuss Autumn Winter events, Save Our Acute Services (SOAS), Agricultural First Aid Courses and upcoming PR and Communications. Collectively, the workshops formulated key steps going forward to help spread awareness of farmers lung health within the industry, thus enabling safer farming practices, reducing preventable illnesses, and ensuring the sustainability of our agricultural workforce.

Dr Rebecca Orr, local GP and Chair of the NI Agri Rural Health Forum, commented: “It was fitting the forum met on #Farm24, which celebrates farming. Members continue to demonstrate their commitment to protecting health and safety on farm through network partnerships and building evidence which can inform the way ahead. I thank our speakers including Pauline Corrigan, Helen and Jimmy from the SOAS team, the input from Emergency Medicine and respiratory colleagues, John and his family for hosting.”

NI Agri Rural Health Forum Members discussing farmers lung health during their summer meeting

After the meeting, forum members enjoyed a refreshing walk around John’s farm which focuses on beef, poultry and renewables, followed by a tasty lunch provided by Jacqui from Delightful Bites. This summer meeting was kindly funded by the Connectors UK Trailblazers programme delivered by Development Trusts NI.

If you would like more information on the NI Agri Rural Health Forum, please contact forum secretariat Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or visit their website www.ruralsupport.org.uk