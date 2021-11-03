‘Farmers must be supported to tackle the climate crisis’

Declan McAleer MLA and Philip McGuigan MLA at the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Speaking at the COP26 Climate summit in Glasgow, he said: “The COP26 is an important opportunity to send out a clear message of our determination to tackle the climate emergency.

“We must secure a fair transition to a low carbon economy and increase support for rural communities and family farms.

“Sinn Féin believe it is essential that a ‘just transition’ is embedded in climate change legislation and we have been looking at examples such as the Scottish Agricultural Transformation Programme (ATP) which is in place to help the agriculture sector to meet climate change targets and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“There is also an onus on big corporations to decarbonise and work to deliver green jobs.”

McAleer concluded:“Sinn Féin will play our part in the fight back against climate change and in protecting our environment and farm families for future generations.”

Northern Ireland’s farm minister Edwin Poots will also be in Glasgow this week. He said:“Climate change is the defining crisis of our time on a global scale. It must be recognised that we cannot continue with a ‘business as usual’ approach, we must act now before it is too late. We have all seen first-hand the effects of climate change and there are other numerous challenges ahead - reducing our emissions, improving air quality, tackling plastic pollution, achieving zero waste, and the development of a circular economy. The next decade must be one of urgent action, there is still time to make a difference, but we must act now and we must do it together.”

The Minister continued: “With the UK hosting COP26, it is more important than ever that we lead by example in our actions to address climate change in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. This leadership must be shown at all levels, including by Devolved Administrations, Local Government, and across all sectors, businesses and industry. Last week, on behalf of the NI Executive, I launched an 8-week consultation on the draft Green Growth Strategy for Northern Ireland. This over-arching multi-decade Strategy will set out the long-term vision and a solid framework for tackling the climate crisis by balancing climate action with the need for a clean, resilient environment and economy.

“I look forward to being able to promote this important Strategy and the work already underway in Northern Ireland to tackle climate change on the global stage at COP26.”