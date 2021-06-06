Farmers offered support at local marts to help look after themselves
The Farm Families Health Checks are delighted to have so much support since recommencing the Livestock Markets.
Speaking about the Farm Families Health Checks, Christina Faulkner who is the Farm Families Health Checks Programme Co-Ordinator said: “We have been very busy carrying out health checks since the markets re-opened.
“The Markets are busy and clients have made us feel very welcome and are happy to follow social distancing and infection control measures to keep everyone safe. Men’s Health week is coming up on 14th June and this has a focus on getting men to become more aware of health problems they may have or develop. We would encourage everyone to visit us to have a health check carried out and to get to know their numbers and what small steps they can take to improve their health.”
In June look out for Christina Faulkner and Helen McAuley at the following Markets:
- 5th June - Donemana at 10.00am
- 9th June - Camlough at 10.00am
- 16th June - Dungannon at 10.00am - 28th June - Armoy at 6.00pm