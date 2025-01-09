Farmers reminded to check all water supplies for leaks or bursts to avoid excessive water bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a thaw forecast for tomorrow, NI Water is calling on farmers to help check water supplies for leaks and bursts this weekend.

NI Water is asking farmers to inspect all drinking troughs, sheds, yards, taps and outhouses which have a water supply.

They should also check water meters for any high flows which will usually indicate that there is a leak or burst within the property. NI Water’s advice is to immediately turn off any leaking supplies to avoid an excessive water bill.

Brian McCalmont, Head of Water with NI Water, said: “With many animals being housed at this time of year, bursts on drinking troughs in fields can be running at full flow undetected.

“This has the potential to drain thousands of litres out of the distribution network every hour.

“We are asking farmers to carry out a quick inspection of any water supplies you have on your farm for leaks or bursts.

“If there are no stock out in your fields, please turn off the water supply to your drinkers.

“Like any business, farmers won’t want to face a hefty water bill for a burst pipe when the next meter reading cycle takes place.”

Advice for farmers:

Inspect all your water supplies for leaks or bursts. Please inspect drinking troughs, sheds, yards, outdoor taps and outhouses which have a water supply

Check your water meter for high flow which will usually indicate that there is a leak or burst within your property.

Immediately isolate and turn off any leaking supplies

Ensure any burst can be fixed as soon as possible

Members of the public can alert NI Water of any leaks or bursts by visiting www.niwater.com/report-a-leak-or-burst-pipe/ or using our webchat service online at www.niwater.com/contact-us/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/niwater and X (formerly Twitter) @niwnews. NI Water also has a dedicated Leakline number, 0800 028 2011, open 24 hours a day, every day. Calls are free of charge.