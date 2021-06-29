Farmers – Time to have your say on pioneering Agriculture Strategy

As an added bonus, all those who take part in this survey will be entered into a raffle to win a £150 voucher, which can be used with any animal feed supplier of your choice!

ABC is leading the way as the first council within Northern Ireland to take a strategic approach to the agriculture industry and to help set the direction for all associated businesses, including agri-food, agri-business and agri-tech in the borough.

The Agriculture Industry accounts for 13% of farming in Northern Ireland with 3245 registered farm businesses in 2019, employing 7205 people.

Consultation at the farm level is an invaluable step in developing this strategy and provides an opportunity for input, leading to the development of creative and realistic recommendations to address opportunities and challenges for the industry.

“The Agriculture Industry is the underpinning industry in our borough and at the heart of so many businesses,” commented the Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr.

“The growth of mainstream agriculture including the agri-food industry, manufacturing, machinery and haulage/transportation of agri-commodities, are all interdependent on the success of the Agriculture Industry.

“Therefore it is vitally important that we hear and listen to the voices of those who work in this industry day and night, and can give us their expert opinion on what needs to be included in the strategy as we move forward.

“I would encourage those within our farming community to please take the time to share their ideas and suggestions with us.”

A thorough analysis of Agriculture Industry in the borough at a local level is currently taking place and these findings will inform the development of a plan along with consultations with leading stakeholders, learning from international best practice and the engagement with farmers.

The survey is now open and will close on Friday 2nd July.