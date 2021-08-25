Farmers to help improve water qualitywith support from EFS

Minister Poots is pictured with (left) Dominic McCann, Rivers Trust and (right) Gerry Cosgrove, farmer

Water quality measures under the Environmental Farming Scheme are being implemented by farmers in the Upper Bann catchment and these are co-ordinated by the Rivers Trust under an EFS Group project.

AFBI and University of Ulster are research partners in the project, which is part of ongoing efforts to improve the water quality in one of Northern Ireland’s most important water ways.

Speaking during the visit, Minister Poots said: “I would encourage any farmer to take up the challenge of improving and protecting water quality on their farm.

“We know that riparian (watercourse) buffer strips improve water quality because they reduce the risk of nutrients from manure and fertilisers and pesticide run-off contaminating watercourses.

“They also prevent livestock accessing the watercourse, eroding the banks and causing sediment loss.

“We also know that these impacts on water quality are widespread, so I would urge farmers to avail of the water quality options within EFS to help tackle this issue if they haven’t already done so.”