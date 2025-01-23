Farmers urged to prepare for strong winds and prioritise safety ahead of Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s leading rural insurer NFU Mutual is urging farmers to take care while working outside in difficult weather conditions as the Met Office issues rare red warnings across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winds of up to 100mph are expected in some areas during Friday 24th January with the potential for power cuts, building damages, falling trees, flying debris and flooding disrupting farm work and transport routes.

It is predicted the wind will be accompanied by heavy and persistent rain, which will fall as snow at times, with several amber and yellow weather warnings in place and all parts of the UK covered by a warning at some point on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, Hannah Binns, said: “Isolated rural farms, dwellings and communities are more at risk from extreme weather, and with severe gales expected alongside rainfall and snow, we urge everyone to plan ahead and take care if working outside.

Farming Life news

“Safety for farmers, family members and workers should always be the number one priority and while fully understanding the pressures farmers are under, it is vital they avoid taking risks which could lead to injury or fatalities.

“Farmers can consider moving livestock to higher ground to protect them from flood water as well as moving machinery and electrical items.

“For those working alone, it is important they tell someone where they will be and what time they should be back as well as carry a charged mobile while working outside and use the What3Words app to help provide a location in the event of an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also worth checking alternative fuel and power sources in case of a power cut or disruption, such as making sure generators are in working condition and able to run at full load for long periods of time.”

NFU Mutual has a network of Agents in more than 280 offices across the country who know their communities and are on standby to progress repairs after the storms, including making emergency payments and settling simpler claims immediately.

“We also work closely with specialist agricultural loss adjusters, so we are able to quickly deploy people who understand your business,” Hannah Binns added.

Protecting yourself and your farm in a storm

Before the storm:

Stay alert for Met Office weather warnings.

Regularly inspect your farm and keep on top of maintenance by carrying out necessary repairs to buildings, fences and walls whilst the weather is calm.

Check that tiles, slates, and roofing sheets are in place and put away any items that cannot be secured.

Avoid being near barn doors if there are high winds.

Make sure gutters are not leaking and are clear of leaves and other debris.

Protect and lag water pipes in vulnerable areas and know where the water supply is so that you can turn it off in the event of burst pipes.

Ensure you have a good tree inspection programme in place, paying particular attention to trees bordering buildings, roads, railway lines and rights of way.

Prepare for power cuts: have torches and batteries to hand and make sure any generators are ready to use if required.

Plan evacuation routes to get staff and livestock to safety in the case of extreme weather such as floods – identify higher ground that you can move livestock to in event of flooding.

Have your insurer’s emergency helpline available.

During the storm:

Do not leave the house or make journeys unless absolutely necessary.

If you need to leave the house, avoid the sheltered side of walls when walking.

If journeys are essential, drive slowly and carefully, staying aware of high winds on exposed roads and ice and water on the road.

Do not attempt emergency repairs during the storm.

Keep all building doors and windows closed.

After the storm:

Be aware after a storm or weather event, power cables or powerlines may have been brought down.

Don't enter any buildings that could be unsafe following a storm.

Report any damage to your insurer as soon as possible.