Visitors were welcomed to the event at 10.00am with tea/coffee and scones while having the opportunity to browse the materials at the various stands (which included Rural Support, The Ulster Farmers' Union, Christians Against Poverty, Suicide - Down to Zero and the Rural Chaplaincy) and to interact with others.

At 10.30 am, Rev Dr Richard Wright, the minister of Donard, welcomed everyone and visitors were able to avail of the Families Health Check, a very worthwhile service, throughout the day.

There then followed presentations by Rev Kenny Hanna from the Presbyterian Rural Chaplaincy, Sharon and Mervyn Smyth from Rural Support, Pat McGreevy from Suicide - Down to Zero, Gurteen Agricultural College (founded by the Methodist Church), the President Elect of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, William Irvine and Dr Lindsay Easson whose work in agriculture has taken him to many different countries.

After a delicious lunch prepared by the Donard Catering Team, there was a Panel Question Time with representatives from each of the aforementioned organisations. This was a very valuable exercise with many pertinent questions being posed and detailed responses being given.