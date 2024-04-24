Sharon and Mervyn SmythSharon and Mervyn Smyth
Sharon and Mervyn Smyth

Farmers' Wellbeing Workshop held at Donard Methodist Church

Donard Methodist Church, Newcastle, concerned about the wellbeing of farmers and members of the rural community in these very challenging times for the agricultural industry, decided to host a Farmers' Wellbeing Workshop on Saturday, 20 April.
By Lyndon Hull
Published 24th Apr 2024, 09:52 BST

Visitors were welcomed to the event at 10.00am with tea/coffee and scones while having the opportunity to browse the materials at the various stands (which included Rural Support, The Ulster Farmers' Union, Christians Against Poverty, Suicide - Down to Zero and the Rural Chaplaincy) and to interact with others.

At 10.30 am, Rev Dr Richard Wright, the minister of Donard, welcomed everyone and visitors were able to avail of the Families Health Check, a very worthwhile service, throughout the day.

There then followed presentations by Rev Kenny Hanna from the Presbyterian Rural Chaplaincy, Sharon and Mervyn Smyth from Rural Support, Pat McGreevy from Suicide - Down to Zero, Gurteen Agricultural College (founded by the Methodist Church), the President Elect of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, William Irvine and Dr Lindsay Easson whose work in agriculture has taken him to many different countries.

After a delicious lunch prepared by the Donard Catering Team, there was a Panel Question Time with representatives from each of the aforementioned organisations. This was a very valuable exercise with many pertinent questions being posed and detailed responses being given.

The event concluded at 3.00pm and several people commented on the benefits of bringing the various organisations together under one roof, both for those involved in agriculture and for the organisations themselves.

The Panel

1. IMG-20240422-WA0007.jpg

The Panel Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Two representatives from Christians Against Poverty

2. IMG-20240422-WA0000.jpg

Two representatives from Christians Against Poverty Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Lyndon Hull, Pat McGreevy and colleague

3. IMG-20240422-WA0009.jpg

Lyndon Hull, Pat McGreevy and colleague Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Rev Kenny Hanna

4. IMG-20240422-WA0003.jpg

Rev Kenny Hanna Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Richard WrightNewcastleUlster Farmers' Union