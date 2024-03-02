News you can trust since 1963
FarmFLiX #OnThePull 'Big Reekend' in aid of Air Ambulance NI

FarmFLiX, the agricultural video streaming company based in Antrim, has announced the return of the popular ‘tractor rodeo’ #onThePull for 2024.
By Joanne Knox
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT
This summer, FarmFLiX is running a ‘Big Reekend’ event with live American-country music acts on Friday 5 July and the legendary tractor pull competition on Saturday 6 July 2024!

The videos of the first competition in 2019 have now been viewed more than a million times online with 2023’s event set to be published on YouTube very soon.

Founded in 2016 by husband and wife team, John and Pamela McClean, FarmFLiX social clips are viewed hundreds of thousands of times each month.

FarmFLiX has announced it will donate all proceeds from competitor entry fees to the Air Ambulance NI charity again this year.

John explained the reason why the proceeds from the event are going to the Air Ambulance NI Charity: “For many people in rural communities, especially farmers, being able to get help in remote places in an emergency can be the difference between life and death.

“Many of us know someone who has needed help, and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland provides a lifeline to those who need it most.”

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, added: “We are honoured to be nominated again in 2024 as a beneficiary of this unique event.

FarmFLiX has announced that #OnThePull will be back this summer 2024! (Pic: FarmFLix)FarmFLiX has announced that #OnThePull will be back this summer 2024! (Pic: FarmFLix)
“The continued support from the FarmFLiX team is never taken for granted and every penny raised helps to save lives and enable the aircraft to take off for critically ill and injured patients across Northern Ireland.”

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland relies heavily on public donations to maintain its vital services.

Each year the charity strives to raise £2.5 million to ensure it can continue to provide life-saving help when it matters most.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland costs on average £6,850 per day to maintain, which in times of a cost-of-living crisis can pose a challenge to the charity and its ability to continue saving lives.

FarmFLiX has announced it will donate all proceeds from competitor entry fees to the Air Ambulance NI charity again this year. (Pic: FarmFLiX)FarmFLiX has announced it will donate all proceeds from competitor entry fees to the Air Ambulance NI charity again this year. (Pic: FarmFLiX)
The charity relies on the support of local communities, businesses and events such as #OnThePull to achieve this goal and never takes the generosity of supporters in the region for granted.

FarmFLiX’s #OnThePull24 event offers entertainment for children and adults, as well as food and refreshments on site.

This year’s event will see 100 tractor drivers compete in a series of head-to-head races, pulling one of six fully loaded Redrock trailers specially constructed for the competition.

In previous years, some of Ireland’s most famous farming social media stars have attended on the day and 2024 will be no different.

This year FarmFLiX is running a ‘Big Reekend’ event. (Pic: FarmFLiX)This year FarmFLiX is running a ‘Big Reekend’ event. (Pic: FarmFLiX)
The tractor competition is the only one of its kind in the UK and Ireland, and tickets will be released on Sunday 3 March – you must have a ticket to enter on the day.

Tickets are available from https://onthepull.co/tickets/

