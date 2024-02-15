Farming and environmental sectors are partners – Muir
The minister met with the Northern Ireland Environment Link (NIEL) and then the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) this week, during which he discussed their many common goals and heard about the challenges.
Minister Muir said: “I am completely committed to delivering across the full remit of my department, as well as listening to and learning from all sectors and stakeholders.
“These meetings have provided a great opportunity to hear more about the challenges facing both the farming and environmental sectors and to learn more about their key priorities and areas of mutual benefit. I am determined to take action as soon as I can on many of the issues raised.”
During his meeting with NIEL, which has almost 200,000 individual and group members with responsibility for over 265,000 acres of land, the minister heard about a range of significant issues that require action.
Minister Muir said: “I had a very productive meeting with NIEL where we discussed a range of issues such as establishment of an Independent Environmental Protection Agency, the issues in Lough Neagh and progress of our various legislative obligations on the environment and climate change.”
The minister then met with the UFU, who represent over 11,500 farmers and growers from across Northern Ireland, and heard about the challenges faced by the sector.
Speaking after the meeting, the minister said: “It was really useful to hear first-hand the challenges facing our agri-food sector. We discussed many issues including future farm support measures, animal health including TB and how we can achieve our challenging environmental objectives.”
Minister Muir concluded: “I was clear with both NIEL and the UFU that I want us to work together in a constructive way to implement policies and strategies that have the dual aim of a healthy environment and a thriving agri-food sector. No one will gain if we pit agriculture and environment against each other.
“I look forward to working with UFU and NIEL and all our stakeholders during my tenure as minister.”