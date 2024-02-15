Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The minister met with the Northern Ireland Environment Link (NIEL) and then the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) this week, during which he discussed their many common goals and heard about the challenges.

Minister Muir said: “I am completely committed to delivering across the full remit of my department, as well as listening to and learning from all sectors and stakeholders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These meetings have provided a great opportunity to hear more about the challenges facing both the farming and environmental sectors and to learn more about their key priorities and areas of mutual benefit. I am determined to take action as soon as I can on many of the issues raised.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir is pictured with Max Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, NIEL and Stephen Aston, Chief Executive, NIEL. (Pic supplied by DAERA)

During his meeting with NIEL, which has almost 200,000 individual and group members with responsibility for over 265,000 acres of land, the minister heard about a range of significant issues that require action.

Minister Muir said: “I had a very productive meeting with NIEL where we discussed a range of issues such as establishment of an Independent Environmental Protection Agency, the issues in Lough Neagh and progress of our various legislative obligations on the environment and climate change.”

The minister then met with the UFU, who represent over 11,500 farmers and growers from across Northern Ireland, and heard about the challenges faced by the sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the meeting, the minister said: “It was really useful to hear first-hand the challenges facing our agri-food sector. We discussed many issues including future farm support measures, animal health including TB and how we can achieve our challenging environmental objectives.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir is pictured with UFU policy, technical and communications manager James McCluggage, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan, UFU president David Brown, UFU deputy president William Irvine and UFU CEO Wesley Aston. (Pic supplied by DAERA)

Minister Muir concluded: “I was clear with both NIEL and the UFU that I want us to work together in a constructive way to implement policies and strategies that have the dual aim of a healthy environment and a thriving agri-food sector. No one will gain if we pit agriculture and environment against each other.