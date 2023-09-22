'Farming being made scapegoat for Lough Neagh situation' - Allister
and live on Freeview channel 276
Since May, there have been 168 reports of blue-green algae at 65 locations across Northern Ireland, with most these reports coming from Lough Neagh.
“There are few industries more regulated than farming,” Mr Allister commented.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Punitive EU regulations have been imposed on the industry for 50 years. Both in terms of nitrates and phosphates farming has had to operate under mostly EU rules and standards.
“Unlike other areas, particularly the Republic of Ireland, we had relatively few derogations.
“When the industry came up with projects to alleviate sources of pollution, such as the Rose Energy project, it was the very people now crying the loudest about Lough Neagh who banded together to oppose it. By their campaigning they thwarted remedial actions.
“Of course, all contributors to the problem must pull their weight in seeking solutions, but scapegoating one sector is not the answer.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Allister continued: “Earlier this week I had a useful meeting with UFU deputy president John McLenaghan and parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear.
“We discussed, among other things, the Lough Neagh situation. It is clear to me farmers and the UFU will not shirk their responsibilities, but neither can they become the fall guy.”