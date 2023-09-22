Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since May, there have been 168 reports of blue-green algae at 65 locations across Northern Ireland, with most these reports coming from Lough Neagh.

“There are few industries more regulated than farming,” Mr Allister commented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Punitive EU regulations have been imposed on the industry for 50 years. Both in terms of nitrates and phosphates farming has had to operate under mostly EU rules and standards.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Allister MLA met with UFU deputy president John McLenaghan this week. (Pic supplied by Jim Allister)

“Unlike other areas, particularly the Republic of Ireland, we had relatively few derogations.

“When the industry came up with projects to alleviate sources of pollution, such as the Rose Energy project, it was the very people now crying the loudest about Lough Neagh who banded together to oppose it. By their campaigning they thwarted remedial actions.

“Of course, all contributors to the problem must pull their weight in seeking solutions, but scapegoating one sector is not the answer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Allister continued: “Earlier this week I had a useful meeting with UFU deputy president John McLenaghan and parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear.