Farming estate on the edge of the Lake District National Park comes to market

A Cumbrian farming estate with a six bedroom farmhouse set in nearly 500 acres on the edge of the Lake District National Park, has come to market for offers of £3,180,000.

The Broadgate Estate near Millom, is being offered for sale for the first time and also includes an attractive, listed former mill cottage with four bedrooms and an annexe, a range of traditional farm buildings, woods and grassland extending in total to about 484.73 acres. There is also the opportunity to create a spectacular low ground shoot.

John Coleman, Head of Farm Agency, GSC Grays, said: “The Broadgate Estate sits on the southern edge of the Lake District National Park, overlooking the Duddon Estuary in iconic Cumbrian countryside. The farmland extends to about 412.95 acres, made up of approximately 90 acres of productive meadowland capable of producing good yields of conservable grass, 161 acres of permanent pasture and 161 acres of hill and rough grazing. The amenity and Natural Capital are valuable components of this lovely estate.”

The estate, which is for sale as a whole or in seven lots, has been managed around a central farm tenancy which comes to an end in September 2025 alongside three separate grazing agreements. The estate includes about 62.81 acres of amenity and more commercially managed woodland made up predominantly of native hardwoods with some significant stands of oak and sycamore.

The farmhouse is a traditional stone built two storey detached house set in a large area of garden ground and benefits from a separate barn and various outbuildings.

Twaites Mill Cottage is a pretty, traditional stone built detached cottage overlooking the Black Beck and lies adjacent to the old mill buildings.

The former Thwaites Mill Yard comprises a yard area and young native woodland, together with a large general purpose shed and various outbuildings. It offers significant potential for development, subject to planning permission and approval from the National Park Authority.

Low Broadgate Steading has a range of buildings including a byre and a two storey barn with dovecot. No planning consent has been sought to convert these buildings, but it is considered they would make a superb residential unit.

Natural Capital is an important and valuable component of the estate due to its location, habitat and land use. Traditional farming methods have maintained a high degree of natural capital through bio-diverse habitats and ensure further scope for development.

The Broadgate Estate is situated about three miles from the Cumbrian market town of Broughton-in-Furness and is for sale through the GSC Grays Farm Agency Department, Tel 01748 829203. www.gscgrays.co.uk