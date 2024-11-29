Farming for the Generations awareness sessions to take place

Funded under the DAERA Farm Development and Support Programme, the Farming for the Generations pilot scheme aims to support farm families across Northern Ireland to plan farm succession.

The scheme is built on a three-phased approach: planning for succession, developing the successor(s), and giving support for both generations throughout the transition process.

What does the scheme involve?

Following the initial awareness sessions to introduce the programme’s benefits and requirements, farm businesses can apply to participate on the Planning for Succession element of the scheme. Through this pilot, 60 farming families will be selected to participate in the pilot where they will be helped to develop succession plan, conduct a simple farm business review, and consider what development the successor might need to equip them to take over the business. Planning for Succession will also provide mentoring and financial support for the farm business to consider the management, critical legal and accounting aspects of the farm business. This will ensure families have clear guidance in these areas. Participating families will benefit from preparing the successor and leading succession workshops designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of both the successor and the retiring farmer. This support will cover management and leadership responsibilities, legal issues, and other business skills needed for a seamless transition.

Rural Support is set to host the sessions as part of the Farming for the Generations pilot scheme (Image: Pulse PR)

Recognising that not all farm businesses have a clear successor within the family, the Farming in Partnerships element of the scheme will also facilitate connections for farmers seeking alternative succession arrangements. This includes exploring partnership opportunities with new entrants or other farming businesses to allow for continued use of farm assets such as land and other essential resources.

Awareness sessions

Free awareness sessions will take place at 7.30pm on the following dates and locations:

Monday 2 December – La Mon House Hotel, Belfast Tuesday 3 December – Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown Wednesday 4 December – Glarryford Farmers Hall Thursday 5 December – Westville Hotel, Enniskillen

Online sessions: Monday 9 December – 8pm Tuesday 10 December – 1pm

How can I find out more?

For further information contact Rural Support at: [email protected] or 028 8676 0040.