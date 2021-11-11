Farming Simulator 22 will be released this month - here’s the trailer

Farming Simulator 22 is cultivated to be bigger and better than ever, offering more depth and the highest extent of player freedom yet.

There are over 400 machines and tools to get your hands on, from more than 100 authentic agri brands!

Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra and many other renowned brands from all over the world will return.

The team behind Farming Simulator 22 have co-operated closely with the respective manufacturers to make sure the machine and tools are as authentic as possible – right down to the last bolt on every machine.

Sound department, FarmCon, have been working tirelessly to greatly enhance the audio, with real-time sound transformations responding to the environment, as well as mechanical details such as moving lids, bolts and a lot of hydraulic components.

You will be able to hear the rattling components inside the cabin and the windscreen wipers, too!

There is also the addition of beekeeping, with a number of hives to choose from, allowing you to provide your farm with an ‘individual flair’.

Bees can play a big role in your farming journey, generating more money by producing honey and increasing the yield of certain crops.

Of course, if bees don’t appeal, there are plenty of other animals for you to tend to.