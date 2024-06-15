Farming votes matter in general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) says the general election taking place on 4 July is the most important Westminster election in generations.

The next parliamentary term will be pivotal for Northern Ireland farmers, and the UFU is calling on politicians to provide what is needed to ensure that necessary economic, environmental, and social outcomes are delivered in Northern Ireland (NI).

UFU president William Irvine said: “With 670,000 people living in rural NI, and the agri-food sector being the backbone of the rural economy, politicians cannot afford to dismiss the importance of our vote.

He added: “The general election has the power to change the direction of UK politics, ultimately determining the future of agriculture and we all have an influence on the outcome.

“As farmers we must produce enough food to feed a growing population whilst addressing climate change, and we need 18 members of parliament who will help us deliver a sustainable and profitable future for all UK farmers.

“This will not only provide farmers with confidence in their family farm, but politicians will be ensuring that the UK population has access to healthy, nutritious food produced locally, and that the environment is looked after by the caring hands of men and women who farm the land.”

According to the UFU president, the future of the family farm structure is at a crossroads, producing sustainable produce and energy but with a poor reward.

He further explained: “Now, it is time for our politicians to do what is right by our farm families and help our agri-industry to thrive in the next parliamentary term."

The UFU has put forward three asks of the next UK government:

Farm support and development budget: That the ring-fenced annual farm support and development budget for NI is increased to match inflation's current impact, increased from £330 million to £389, with commitments made beyond a parliamentary term to a minimum of 10 years that are also adjusted to match the future rate of inflation.

The UK's relationship with Europe: That the next UK government urgently seeks a sanitary and phytosanitary/veterinary agreement between the entire UK and EU, based on the principles of equivalence and alignment.

Providing food and energy for the UK: That legislative targets are introduced to safeguard current domestic food production in the UK, including NI's role in feeding over 10 million people, whilst achieving UK net zero and realising the potential for on-farm renewables to assist in providing energy for the nation.

To engage with local politicians directly and to officially launch the UFU's manifesto, a hustings event is taking place on Monday 17 June at the Glenavon House Hotel, beginning at 8pm.

William Irvine continued:

"Political representatives from Sinn Féin, DUP, Alliance, UUP and the SDLP are confirmed to attend our hustings event next week. Irish Farmers Journal Northern Ireland Editor David Wright, will be challenging representatives from each party on matters impacting agriculture and the agri-food industry, each of whom will put forward their vision for farming over the next five years.

"I encourage all our members to attend this event. It will provide a valuable insight into where our local politicians stand on NI farming and food production. It also provides an opportunity for prospective MPs to hear about issues that matter to local farmers.”

He concluded:

"Please take time to read our manifesto which provides more details on the UFU's asks for NI farm families, online via the UFU website.

Meanwhile, William Irvine attended the 2024 annual conference, hosted last week by the Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS).

The event was framed within the context of the role that science can play in delivering a sustainable farming and food sector into the future.

The UFU president confirmed that new innovations and the introduction of new technologies will require major investment at farm level.

He said: