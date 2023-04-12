Farmland market remains robust as competing motivations for ownership maintain demand levels and boost values

2023 initially shows signs of a return to historically average levels, with the benefit of more certainty in the future agricultural support plans across England, Wales and Scotland encouraging more market activity.

Supply

Savills rural research forecast an increase in farmland supply over the next few years, albeit not to its pre-Covid levels, with an anticipation supply will reach 150,000 acres by 2024. During Q1 of this year 16,700 acres were publicly launched across Great Britain, the most they have seen since 2016, and 30 per cent more than during the same period of 2022.

Savills research quarter 1 farmland analysis finds farmland market remains robust as competing motivations for ownership maintain levels and boost values.

Across England, in all the regions, except the East Midlands, the acreage advertised was higher than their respective 10-year averages, however, the same cannot be said for either Scotland or Wales. In the former, just 1,600 acres were marketed compared to the 10-year average of 2,600 acres and in Wales volumes were down by 21 per cent compared to Q1 2022.

The use of 10-year averages can skew the picture slightly given the constrained supply since 2017, therefore, the last period of relatively normal market conditions and activity, from 2011-2015 (prior to the Brexit referendum), provides a useful benchmark against which to assess current levels of farmland supply. Against this benchmark supply across Great Britain is down five per cent, England is up three per cent, Scotland is down 89 per cent and Wales is up 17 per cent.

Andrew Teanby, associate director Savills rural research, commented: “It's early days and the next few months will be significant in determining the supply side of the farmland market. This being said, our rural agents have confidence that there are a good number of commercial units coming to the market in the next two quarters.”

Evelyn Channing, head of Savills rural agency in Scotland, commented: “It’s very early days for new launches in Scotland but the pool of potential buyers is there. This continues to include a good proportion from England, which tends to account for circa 25 per cent-30 per cent of viewers of our farms – for farms located in the Scottish Borders this figure is typically 40 per cent. For the next quarter of this year we have a number of good commercial farming units to bring onto the market.”

Values / Demand

Even with the anticipated uptick in supply during Q2, there remains pent up demand in the market driven by a wide range of motivations associated with land investment. In Q1 our farmland value survey recorded increases for both grade 3 pasture land and poorer quality pasture land, indicative that interest in delivering nature-based solutions on these land types is still driving values. When comparing March 2022 to March 2023 across Great Britain, a similar story emerges with the highest increase in land value coming from poorer quality pasture land at 12.9 per cent, the only land type to outperform the highest levels of inflation seen during this period.

