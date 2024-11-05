SDLP Opposition AERA Spokesperson, Patsy McGlone, has called for clarity on support for family farms.

Mr McGlone said the Executive must provide “urgent ring-fenced funding” for the next year, alongside a long-term commitment to replace lost funding from the UK Government and EU.

The Mid Ulster MLA was speaking in the assembly following changes to the agricultural budget and agricultural property relief in inheritance tax as part of the UK Government’s Budget.

Mr McGlone commented: “It’s vitally important that we secure a commitment on the future of agricultural funding and to better understand what the implications are of the change to agricultural property relief for active family farms across the North.

“The Executive must recognise the harm that Brexit has caused to this sector and commit to providing funding certainty going forward in the form of dedicated funding. Since last week’s Budget I have been contacted by numerous farmers with concerns about what exactly this will mean for their future and the future of their farms and many family businesses.

“I welcome the Minister’s commitment to engage with the Secretary of State but we need urgent clarity on this issue that will affect farmers here and what steps can be taken to mitigate its impacts. He also needs to secure a commitment from his Executive colleagues for a minimum, maintained agricultural funding package moving forward.”

Mr McGlone added: “I will continue to liaise with farmers’ groups and other stakeholders to ensure their views are made clear to the Minister and the UK Government. Family farms play an important part in our rural communities, they are the backbone of local life providing jobs and generating millions for our economy.

“They must be protected now and well into the future.”