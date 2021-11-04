Fashion first past the post for Down Royal ‘Best Dressed’ winner

Winner of Dr Emma Clinics Best Dressed Lady at Down Royal Racecourse, Sarah Foy (31) f

The Best Dressed Competition was judged by Emma Cunningham from sponsor Dr Emma Clinics and Kim Kelly, Editor of Local Women Magazine, with Cool FM Breakfast Show Host and Fashion Stylist Rebecca McKinney hosting proceedings.

Sarah took home an amazing prize package worth £4,000 including Hydra Facial’s, INTRAcel Pro and Profhilo treatments, Bespoke skincare regime and IV Cocktail Drip, teeth whitening treatment and Skinade supplements.

Sarah was way out in front of the style stakes and stunned the judges with her outfit, a combination of a classic cream Reiss dress, striking orange Canella Lane coat and fabulous Laura Hanlon headpiece.

Emma Cunningham from Dr Emma Clinics said: “As Ireland’s premier facial aesthetics practitioners we are delighted to have been part of this year’s competition.

“The standard of style was exceptional with ladies going the extra furlong to ensure they were top of the fashion stakes, making it an extremely difficult decision for our judges. Sarah really stood out in the crowd and we are delighted to crown her this year’s Best Dressed Lady.”

Claire Rutherford, Sales & Marketing Director at Down Royal Racecourse said: “The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is one of the highlights of our racing calendar and is a superb day out for all. The spectacle of Ladies Day provides an extra element of colour to an already prestigious day of horse racing and we’re delighted that Sarah has been chosen as our winner.”