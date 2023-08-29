Fast Friendship National from St Malo – Big result for Portadown area

The high flying Edgarstown had five birds placed in the Top 10 including overall winners R G and G Donaldson recording velocity 1682ypm.

The race was sponsored by Beattie’s Bird and Pet Foods, Tandragee. Claims for Merit Awards and Hall of Fame Diplomas should be made in writing to the secretary.

The INFC Committee are grateful once again for all the help at the race marking, and also all those involved in the various Clock Centres across Ireland including the temporary stations at Edgarstown in Portadown, Newry/Banbridge and Coleraine, every little bit of help is appreciated. On a personal note, many thanks to all those who supplied text and photos for this report or helped in any other way. The more info we get the better job can be done, any little snips, details of the bird itself plus info on the sire and dam. Any awards won previous, how long in the birds etc. ASAP after the race. Just to finish well done to the Race Control team Al Larkin, Peter McKeown and Jim Armstrong. An almost impossible job with plenty of experts looking on.

Congratulations Roy and Gary Donaldson 1st Open Irish National Flying Club St Malo Friendship National. Flying 450 miles. Picture: Homer

INFC St Malo Friendship Nat Open 214/993 – 1-1N R G and G Donaldson Edgarstown 1682, 2-2N Capper Bros Bondhill 1679, 3-3N G and C Simmons 1649, 4-4N T McClean Edgarstown 1646, 5-5N John Greenaway Bondhill 1621, 6-6N T McClean Annaghmore 1603, 7-1S G O’Reilly Malahide and Dist1599, 8-7N G Marshall Cookstown Soc 1589, 9-8N Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1579, 10-9N Paul Dunlop Edgarstown 1568, 11-10N S and N Doherty Cullybackey 1566, 12-11N C and P McArdle Armagh 1548, 13-12N D Coulter Glenavy and Dist 1538, 14-13N M Gillan Newry and Dist 1536, 15-14N T Marshall and Son Netownbreda 1534, 16-15N Ronnie Williamson Newry and Dist 1528, 17-16N Rev T A B Sawyers Banbridge 1524, 18-2S G O’Reilly Malahide and Dist 1521, 19-17N D McElhone Eastway 1520, 20-18N T Mawhinney Dromore 1518.

St Malo Friendship Nat (East Coast Fed Dublin) – G O’Reilly Malahide and Dist 1599 G O’Reilly 1521, Nigel Gordon Castlebellingham 1397, McKeown and McEvoy Castlebellingham 1389, Hand and Kallmeyer Skerries 1346, N and C Shiels Skerries 1316, G O’Reilly 1308.

INFC Centre/Station results St Malo

W R Capper from Bonhill Social, 2nd Open in the Kings Cup 2021 and now 2nd Open in the Friendship National 2023, knocking on the door. Picture: Homer

Portadown Station – R G and G Donaldson Edgarstown 1682, Capper Bros Bondhill 1679, G and C Simmons Edgarstown 1649, T McClean Edgarstown 1646, John Greenaway Bondhill 1621, T McClean 1603, P Dunlop Edgarstown 1568, D C and P McArdle Armagh 1548, Tom Wilson Gilford 1511, S and N Lester Laurelvale 1509, D Mawhinney Beechpark Soc 1482, Capper Bros 1446, J Barr 1443, D Mawhinney 1442, K Shannon 1430, S and N Lester 1340, P Dunlop 1328, G and C Topley Laurelvale 1153.

Balbriggan Station – G O’Reilly Malahide and Dist 1599, G O’Reilly 1521, Hand and Kallmyer Skerries 1475, N Gordon Castlebellingham 1396, McKeown and McEvoy Castlebellingham 1389, Hand and Kallmyer 1346, N and C Shiels Skerries 1316, G O’Reilly 1308, P and J Jones 1110, K Anderson 1048, P Rock and Son 1025, G O’Reilly 942, G O’Reilly 938, J Doheny Malahide and Dist 938.

Muckamore Station – G Marshall Cookstown 1589, S and N Doherty Cullybackey 1566, D McElhone Eastway 1520, L O’Neill and Sons Harmony 1491, A Thompson Ballyclare 1482, H Turkington Kells 1474, A Thompson 1462, D McElhone 1433, A Gault Ballyclare 1405, B and M Gilmore Doagh 1399, C and R McIntyre Cullybackey 1393, S O’Toole and Son Larne 1378, A Thompson 1369, J Rock Harryville 1358, G Marshall 1348, A Thompson 1340, C and L Woodside Ballyclare 1327, N Lusty Muckamore 1310, L O’Neill and Sons 1281, R Duddy Ballyclare 1248.

Coleraine Station – Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1579, D W Lofts Foyle 1495, D Dixon Ballymoney 1423, R Gage Windsor Soc 1107.

Tom McClean from Edgarstown holding his 4th and 6th Open in the Friendship Nat, probable best 2 Bird Average. Picture: Homer

Banbridge Station – M Gillan Newry and Dist 1536, R Williamson Newry and Dist 1528, Rev TAB Sawyers and Son Drumnavaddy 1524, T and K Mahinney Dromore 1518, R Williamson 1493, James Cleland Annsborough 1462, R Williamson 1444, Mal Maguire and Son Millvale 1420, W B Shaw Corrigs 1414, James Cleland 1409, J Mount and Son Drumnavaddy 1400, R Williamson 1395, Mark Maguire and Son Newry and Dist 1392, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1381, C O’Hare and Son Ballyholland 1350.

Mid Antrim Combine INFC St Malo Friendship National -

Doherty Loft wins 1st Combine and 11th Open INFC National and Chris and Robin McIntyre of Cullybackey win INFC Merit Award

The final old bird race of the season on the Northern Ireland calendar was the INFC St Malo Friendship National. Birds were liberated on Friday 7th July at 06.00am in light south westerly winds increasing to strong winds in Ireland. Best in the Mid Antrim Combine was the father and daughter partnership of Stephen and Natalie Doherty who fly their birds to Portglenone and race in the Cullybackey club. They timed their 2yo cheq cock sitting 10 days on eggs at 2.56pm flying 477 miles to win 10th North Section and 11th Open INFC National. This season the cock had three races from Fermoy and then just trained with Sam Murphy and had two Balbriggans with Tommy Cairns. Their winner is direct from Aaron Murtagh of Armagh. Next best in the local area was Henry Turkington of Kells who timed his yearling cheq hen at 15.22pm to win 25th North Section and 29th Open National. The dam is from Jim and David Braniff of Glen HPS and is a full sister to Henry's 25th Open St Malo National 2017. The sire is half-brother to 44th Open Kings Cup 2016, and the grandsire is from the late Sam Rodney of Ballyclare. Danny Dixon of Dunloy was next best in the Combine and 40th Open with a 2yo blue cock. Sire is his good “Belgie Cock” and the dam is a daughter of the “Un-rung Cock” that Albert Cousins gave him, being an inbred uncle of “Dixie Chic” his own 1st Nat winner. Chris and Robin McIntyre of Cullybackey timed their 4yo blue cock at 16.22pm to finish 47th North Section and 52nd Open National and win a Merit Award. This pigeon has now been in St Malo three times, 2021 with the NIPA just out of race time, 2022 1st Club Cullybackey, 2nd MAC and 64th Open INFC Friendship National and this season 2nd Club, 4th MAC, 47th North Section and 52nd Open INFC Friendship National flying 493 miles. He has also been in the Open and Section result in the last two seasons from Penzance with the NIPA and also, in the Section prizes from Talbenny in 2021 and is a full brother to 5 x 1st club winners for the loft. Former NIPA Talbenny National and Penzance Classic winner Jimmy Rock of Harryville was 52nd and 83rd North Section and 58th and 92 Open National. Jimmy's first bird a 2yo late bred hen sitting on 10 days eggs had Talbenny and Penzance this season. Sire from Alan Darragh and dam was Jimmy's Penzance Classic winner. Jimmy's second bird a Jacobs x Grondelear 4yo chequer hen has won 1st Club Talbenny and twice in the prizes from Penzance. Mr and Mrs Robinson of Cullybackey finished a top cross Channel season with 82nd North Section and 91st Open INFC National. Laurence and Heather timed a 4yo blue hen racing on roundabout. This hen has raced steady with quite a few good club and section positions from the channel races. Her sire was gifted to them by Tommy Grattan, and dam is Vandenabeele from Harry Boyd of Kells. Davy Houston and Son had the best bird in Broughshane and District on 1204 with a 2yo cheq cock of Rob Rome bloodlines and finally Jimmy Smyth and Son of Ahoghill timed two birds both yearlings the same way bred on the day, and another two the next morning. Sire of the first two from Mark Milliken of Rasharkin and dam from Sam Murphy. M Eagleson PO.

John Greenaway from Bondhill Social, 5th North Sect and 5th Open Friendship National. Picture: Homer

Mid Antrim Combine St Malo Friendship National - S and N Doherty Cullybackey 1566, H Turkington Kells and Dist 1474, D Dixon Rasharkin 1423, C and R McIntyre Cullybackey 1393, Jimmy Rock Harryville 1358, Mr and Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1234, Jimmy Rock 1227, D Houston and Son Broughshane and Dist 1204, J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1099, J Smyth and Son 1052, J Smyth and Son 630, J Smyth and Son 473.

Friendship Nat St Malo race report by Homer:-

1st Open and 1st North Sect St Malo R G and G Donaldson of Edgarstown, vel 1682 flying 450 miles winning £717 and Friendship National Cup for the winner.

After hitting the bar on countless occasions, we have achieved a lifetime ambition of winning a 1st National, a French One, makes It even sweeter. Thank you for every single call, message and text of congratulations. Special mention to A and N Lewis of Doagh and Dist for breeding the winner. He Is from a Racing Kit in 2019 and is Mark Gilbert and their own 'Le Premier' Bloodlines. Donaldson team.

The winning lofts are situated on the outskirts of Portadown and consists of uncle and nephew partnership of Roy, Gary and Graeme, known as United Lofts. The loft was in great form after clocking 3 in the previous weeks Kings Cup, finishing 16th, 31st and 98th Open. The boys had also been responsible for breeding 3rd and 6th Open NIPA St Malo OB National, 12th Open East Down Combine St Malo and 13th Open INFC Kings Cup.

The winning pigeon, now known as 'Billy', named after Roy's late father and boys grandad. He was purchased in a racing kit from A and N Lewis in 2019, with his nest mate winning Bude for the boys previous and another hen winning 2020 NIPA St Malo OB National. United Lofts are no strangers to success and have produced numerous top performances and been close on several occasions, before finally taking the national honours from St Malo. 'Billy' is down off A and N Lewis's 'Le Premier' (5th Open St Malo) and 'Lily' (2nd INFC Friendship Quimper), also containing the blood of Mark Gilbert, Alan Darragh and Alan Kelly.

Mr and Mrs Ken Guildea had the only bird in Balbriggan. Picture: Homer

He had previously flown the INFC Kings Cup in 2021 and was in injured in run up to France in 2022. He was sent to NIPA St Malo OB National this year returning on the night of the Kings Cup marking. 'Billy' had taken nothing from himself, and his body was in great condition, and he had taken up to a new hen in the following days and started to show himself around the lofts on the open-door, gathering twigs and grass from the garden. His hen laid a few days before Friendship race marking and the boys only decided to send him to the race that afternoon when handling the birds and seeing his form and condition, taking the lads entry to 8.

The boys feed Van Tilburg from Henry McLoughlin and Natural corn from Donnelly Feeds in their own regime. They train regularly on transporter with lifelong friend Ron Williamson as well as private tosses from Newry, avoiding BOP issues further afield. The pigeons are all raced roundabout in the early part of the season inland with both cocks and hens raced every week, weather permitting. They were paired then for the channel and the nationals in mind.

The United Lofts clocked a further 3 entries, with their 2nd arrival missing out on her Merit Award and the third being a daughter of the National winner. The boys want to thank all who have phoned, visited and/or messaged to congratulate them. They also want to thank A and N Lewis for breeding the winner and Ronnie Williamson for his years for friendship, advice, and guidance.

2nd Open and 2nd North Sect St Malo Capper Bros of Bondhill, vel 1679 flying 453 miles winning £179 and British Barcelona Club Trophy for 2nd position in Friendship National.

Another fantastic loft from the Portadown area Capper Bros of Bondhill has won numerous top places including as recently as 2021 finishing 1st North Sect and 2nd Open INFC Kings Cup winning Nelson Vase and NIPA Cup. It gives me great pleasure to be writing a report for one of the nicest guys in the pigeon game, William Robert Capper or WR as we know him. Racing as Capper Bros, a name synonymous with top results from French race points and others, always at the top of the pag,e more often than not! The mealy yearling cock was clocked into the Annaghmore loft to take 2nd National. Racing roundabout, having been shown his hen for 15 minutes before being hampered for the trip to St Malo. His sire, the “600 cock” was bred for stock from the “41 cock” of the Larkin Bros, one of a batch of 6 Cookstown Sizzlers from the lofts of Glen Smith. The dam of the 600 cock was a gift from club mate, Davy Calvin. Dam of the mealy yearling was a gift from Willies good friend Philip Boyd, from his very good Soontjen family of birds. William Robert would like to thank all who have called and got in touch with congratulations. Alan Larkin PO.

3rd Open and 3rd North Sect St Malo G and C Simmons of Edgarstown, vel 1649 flying 454 miles winning £75.

Our timer a blue Van Herk cock is Bred in the Purple. He was sent on chipped eggs he was our first pigeon timed in from Penzance Classic he had never shown much form on the land but on the channel he was very consistent hence why he was sent to the Friendship National. He was a gift bird from are good friend Robert Rea of Larne (Rea Rockets) Sire is down of “Kleine 83” (Philip Boal) responsible for 12 x 1sts when paired to his Granddaughter. She is granddam to 1st Open Fermoy, 1st and 2nd Section C, plus 3rd Open St Malo national. She is from the Stam Couple responsible for 7 x 1sts a 2nd National NIPA, plus Old Bird of the Year for (Philip Boal). Dam is from “Filip” 1st NIPA Open winner when paired to “Perfect light” Double NIPA open winner (Philip Boal), the sire is also grandsire to 1st Open Yearling National for Billy Hutchinson 2023. Both sire and dam have bred many prize winners. Simmo PO.

4th and 6th Open and 4th and 6th North Sect T McClean of Edgarstown, vel 1646 and 1603 flying 451 miles winning £853 and favourite for 2B Ave Henry Beattie and Son Trophy.

Tom McClean having another good cross channel season including racing from France, recent winner of the INFC National Champion award. The loft had two big early arrivals from St Malo finishing 4th and 6th Open INFC and looking good for the best 2 Bird Average. The first bird a two-year-old hen was bred by Trevor Scott timed many times on the channel including Bude this year. The sire Sticker Donckers has bred many winners and is a, grand-son of “Superman”. Dam was another Sticker Donckers full sister to the lofts double 1st Sect winner and 3rd Section. The second bird was also a two-year-old hen a Mark Janssen bred from a black Mark Janssen cock from a pair of the late Sid Grainger through Gary Benson of Lisburn crossed with Gary’s old bloodlines. This hen has been across the channel many timed including Talbenny, Bude and Penzance.

5th Open and 5th North Sect John Greenaway of Bondhill, vel 1621 flying 452 miles winning £266.

John Greenaway of Bondhill famous for winning many times from France “Iron Lady” – Was a 1996 hen who achieved a Hall of Fame Diploma for racing in the prizes in 3 French races in 3 years. She was 9th Open, 19th Open and 64th Open from Redon, France and then won the Gold Medal for four times in the prizes. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have scored from France also. In fact, one of her grandsons went on to achieve the same feat of attaining a Hall of Fame Diploma. Another grandson won 1st Open NIPA Bude. She was bred and raced by John Greenaway of Bondhill. Another super result to add to his CV.

7th Open and 1st South Sect G O’Reilly of Malahide and Dist, vel 1599 flying 387 miles winning £133 and John Millar Logistics Trophy for 1st member in the section not winning the open.

Former Kings cup winner Gerry O’Reilly tops the South Sect in another France Classic race from St Malo. We sent fifteen birds to the Friendship National and clocked eight of them, five on the day and three the next day, of the eight, three of them had flown France before. The others had flown the channel the year before. The first three pigeons were 7th, 18th and 75th National. Details below supplied by Derek O’Reilly.

IHU21S-008837 RED COCK. 7th National, 1st Fed, 1st club St Malo 2023. This cock is a medium size pigeon and was sitting on fourteen-day old eggs when sent to the race. He was privately trained and had three inland races up to 136 miles. His mother was 1st club Talbenny 2020 and 1st Club St Malo 2020.

IHU20S-059605 BLUE COCK. 18th National, 2nd Fed, 2nd Club St Malo 2023. The blue cock was sitting on ten-day old eggs when sent to the race. He was also privately trained and had three inland races up to 136 miles. He had flown the two channel races in 2021. He was 8th Fed, 2nd Club St Malo in 2022.

IHU21S-008828 RED HEN. 75th National, 8th Fed, 3rd Club St Malo 2023. This hen is a small bird in the hand was sitting on overdue eggs when sent to the race. She was also privately trained and had three inland races up to 136 miles. She had flown the two channel races in 2021. Her mother was 7th Club Bude in 2020.

8th Open and 7th North Sect G Marshall of Cookstown Soc, vel 1589 flying 469 miles winning £43.

Gerald Marshall kept the flag flying for Cookstown after Stephen McFlynn from that area won the NIPA National from St Mao. His yearling Busschaert hen was a Late Bred never raced of trained as a young bird. This season it had all the inland races, then across the water for Talbenny (1) and (2) plus Bude. She was sent to the Friendship Nat flying to eggs, sitting 9 days. The loft sent three yearlings and clocked all three birds on the day.

9th Open and 8th North Sect P O’Connor of Coleraine Premier HPS, vel 1579 flying 495 miles winning £606.

Paul O’Connor had the best bird in Coleraine in the Friendship Nat to follow up his only bird on the day and best in Coleraine Centre in the NIPA St Malo where he finished 2nd Sect A and 8th Open. The two-year-old Dark Cheq Busschaert hen was flying 9 hours and 12 minutes, Paul has a great record across the water, a very consistent racer into Coleraine, and 2023 will be a season to remember.

10th Open and 9th North Sect P Dunlop of Edgarstown, vel 1568 flying 451 miles winning £127.

Paul timed a cheq cock sitting on 10 day eggs his breeding is nothing but the best he’s a half-brother to Paul’s Gold Medal winner also to a 19th Open French Diploma winner plus 44th Open Friendship National 2015. Sire is bred in the Purple he is down off Paul’s Hall of Fame winner (The Big Hen) not only has he sired 10th open St Malo he is also sire to Paul’s (Gold Medal winner) in 2022. Dam is from the late Oliver Jackson (Bondhill), she was 8th open St Malo winning over £2000 In prize money there was only 11 birds on race time her breeding was from Paul’s lofts as Paul and Oliver where close friends for many years. Simmo PO.

INFC Clubs St Malo (France):

Edgarstown HPS - 1st R.G and G Donaldson 1682, 2nd G and C Simmons 1649, 3rd T McClean 1646, 4th T McClean 1603, 5th P Dunlop 1568, 6th P Dunlop 1329, 7th T McClean 1233, 8th P Dunlop 1130, 9th R Bell and Sons 1117, 10th J Robinson 1094, 11th R Bell and Sons 1091, 12th R.G&G Donaldson 1007, 13th T McClean 984, 14th R.G&G Donaldson 979. Firstly, I’d like to say a massive congratulations from myself and from the members of Edgarstown HPS to Roy, Gary and Graham on not only winning the club but winning 1st Open from the Friendship National a dream come true for the Donaldson team. Their winner a mealy cock now named “Billy” was from a Kit of 6 2019 yb’s purchased from A and N Lewis of Doagh and District this partnership are no strangers to timing from France only last week they were 16th Open Kings Cup and finished 3rd in the Single Bird Challenge. Edgarstown HPS had a super race with four members taking 5 places in the Top 10 of the INFC Open result and with 14 birds timed in the club result also outstanding flying from arguably one of the best distance clubs within Northern Ireland. That brings the curtain down on the 2023 old bird season, well done to all the winners/prize winners throughout the season. Over and out Simmo PO.

Bondhill Social – Capper Bros 1679, John Greenaway 1621, Capper Bros 1446, 1270.

Malahide and District – G O’Reilly 1599, G O’Reilly 1521, G O’Reilly 1308.

Cookstown Social G Marshall 1589, 1348.

Coleraine Premier HPS – Paul O’Connor 1579.

Cullybackey HPS – S and N Doherty 1566, C and R McIntyre 1393, M/M Robinson 1234.

Armagh HPS – D C and P McArdle 1548.

Glenavy and District – D Coulter 1538, D Scott 1400.

Newry and District – M Gillan 1536, Ronnie Williamson 1528, 1444, 1395, 1332, 1285, 1162.

Newtownbreda – T Marshall and Son 1534.

Banbridge – Rev T A B Sawyers 1524, MConlon and Sons 1320.

Drumnavaddy Inv HPS – Rev TAB Sawyers 1524, J Mount and Son 1400, 1315, Sam Ogle 1306, J Mount and Son 937. Congratulations to Wesley Sawyers winning the club also Sammy Ogle and especially Jim Mount who sent just three birds and all in the results.

Eastway – D McElhone 1520, 1433.

Dromore HPS – T Mawhinney 1518, 1294.

Gilford and District – Tom Wilson 1511.

Laurelvale – S and N Lester 1509, 1340.

Foyle RPS – D W Lofts 1495.

Harmony HPS – L Oneill and Son 1491, G and J O’Hare 1286,L O’Neill and Son 1281, R and S Malcolmson 1256.

Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney and Son 1482, 1442.

Ballyclare and District – A Thompson 1482, 1462, A Gault 1405, A Thompson 1368, 1340, 1327, R Duddy 1248, 1248.

Skerries – Hand and Kallmeyer 1475, 1346, N and C Shiels 1316.

Kells and District HPS H Turkington 1474.

Annsborough - James Cleland 1462, 1409, Gallagher Bros 1167.

Lurgan Social – John Barr 1443.

Crossgar HPS – Adair and McCombs 1433, McCartan and Woodsides 1415,1302, Adair and McCombs 1243.

Derriaghy – D M and K Johnston 1424, 1197.

Ballymoney HPS – D Dixon 1423.

Millvale – Mal Maguire and Son 1420, Mark Maguire and Son 1392, Donnelly Bros 1381, Mal Maguire and Son 1329, T Mooney and Son 1299, Donnelly Bros 1290, 1252, 1162, 1160.

Hillsborough and Maze J and D Coburn and Sons 1418.

Corrigs – W B Shaw 1414, C McManus 1179, Robert Shaw 1166.

Doagh and District HPS – B and M Gilmore 1399.

Castlebellingham – Nigel Gordon 1397, McKeown and McEvoy 1389.

Harryville HPS – J Rock 1358, 1227.

Comber Social – R Johnston 1351.

Ballyholland – C O’Hare and Son 1350, A McAteer and Sons 1185.

Downpatrick Premier – S Milligan and Daughter 1347, 1200.

Dromara – C Rooney and Sons 1346.

Muckamore HPS – Noel Lusty 1310.

Killyleagh Central – R Straney 1282.

Lisburn and District – S and W English 1218.

Broughshane and District – D Houston and Son 1204.

Carrick Social – Jeff McMaw 1192.

Colin HPS – P and K Braniff 1184.

Balbriggan IRPC - St Malo INFC friendship National flown on 7th July 2023. 238 national members sent 1058 birds to St Malo, the winning bird and only club bird home in race time was that of Mr and Mrs Ken Guildea. Ken's bird is a 5 year old blue white flight hen, she was sent to this race sitting on 10 old eggs, she was timed in on race day 2 at 10:05 am after flying over 394 miles. This hen has flown the channel many times and scoring from Talbenny three times, her sire and dam were gifted to Ken from Tommy Nelson from his Sootjen lines. Well done Ken, always great to score from a French race. Tony Corcoran PO.