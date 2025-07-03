Fast-growing Tailored Image ScoopS major uniform contracts and invests for the future

Andrew Gough, CEO of GCD Technologies, left, and Brendan Birt, Operations Director, discuss the new contracts.

DUNGANNON headquartered Tailored Image has secured major contracts and is enjoying a sustained period of growth in its sector whilst committing to significant investment to support its ongoing fast growth.

The company has extended its market share in the UK and Ireland and developed its remit into 15 European countries with the inclusion of easyJet and Enterprise Rent-a-Car amongst its many high-profile customers.

Tailored Image was established in 1998 and provides bespoke uniform solutions for a variety of sectors, including transport, emergency services, retail and hospitality as well as retail and corporate clients and a range of workwear.

Its client list includes GoAhead, Govia, Bus Éireann, Irish Rail and Translink, a suite of hotel venues, including the Clayton and InterContinental Groups, as well as banking institutions like Danske, Permanent TSB and AIB.

The locally-owned company, which designs, manufacturers and fulfills corporate uniform requirements for large organisations, has committed to significant investment to support its ongoing fast growth.

Having moved to new corporate headquarters last year in an investment of £2 million, this expansion is ongoing, with an additional 40% increase in warehouse space currently in development to support both new and ongoing contracts.

It has also partnered with GCD Technologies, which provides custom-software to many of Northern Ireland’s most ambitious companies, to invest further in its market-leading technology platform that has been key to winning the new business.

Brendan Birt, Operations Director at Tailored Image, commented: “Tailored Image’s innovative technology platform is one of its key differentiators in the market and this partnership with GCD will enable us to continue to enhance and expand the offering to support our ambitious growth plans.”

This latest project has seen the development of a strategic web portal transformation in partnership with GCD. This project has delivered a modern, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure that meets the current and future needs of the business.

GCD led the full modernisation and migration of the platform, implementing best-practice infrastructure design, automated CI/CD workflows, and enhanced security measures to protect sensitive assets.

Key achievements include the deployment of infrastructure as code, improved performance through load testing, the secure migration of files and databases, and the establishment of robust staging and testing environments.

With this solid foundation now in place, Tailored Image is well positioned for future innovation and continued growth.

Brendan added: “GCD are also working on meeting integration requirements of some of the company’s new customers.

“Tailored Image has an exciting pipeline of development work planned, focused on enhancing existing functionality, elevating the user experience, and introducing innovative new features for our customers.”

Andrew Gough, Managing Director of GCD Technologies, says: “Tailored Image is a highly innovative business, and its commitment to technology innovation has enabled it to secure some of the largest contracts in its sector with some of the biggest brands in Europe.

“By continuing to invest in technology, it will be able to enhance its service offering to customers and to have the ability to take on even more large corporate contracts. We are very pleased to partner with Tailored Image and are excited by the potential there is to accelerate its growth.”