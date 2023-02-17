Fat bulls selling to a top price of at £2420 Aberdeen Angus bull at Enniskillen

Heavy bullocks sold to at £2070 for a 698kg Limousin and up to 308ppk for a 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1850.

Light weights to 332ppk for a 286kg Charolais at £960

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Belleek producer 522kg Limousin at £1470, 394kg Charolais at £1170, Derrylin producer 626kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 566kg Limousin at £1420, 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330, 568kg Aberdeen Angus at £1370, 568kg Charolais (bull) at £1460, 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300, 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 552kg Limousin at £1470, 490kg Charolais at £1500, 504kg Aberdeen Angus at £1530, 448kg Charolais at £1430, 534kg Charolais at £1600, 484kg Charolais at £1510, Clogher producer 400kg Charolais at £1140, 476kg Charolais at £1370, Sixmilecross producer 404kg Limousin at £1250, 394kg Simmental at £1180, Magheraveely producer 448kg Charolais at £1430, 462kg Charolais at £1380, Garrison producer 384kg Limousin at £1310, 414kg Limousin at £1150, Belleek producer 412kg Charolais at £1330, 416kg Charolais at £1330, Ballinamallard producer 522kg Limousin at £1620, 524kg Charolais at £1640, 576kg Charolais at £1810, 572kg Charolais at £1790, 566kg Charolais at £1770, 574kg Charolais at £1850, 586kg Charolais at £1790, 550kg Charolais at £1810, Roscor producer 418kg Saler at £1200, 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 362kg Charolais at £1030, Clogher producer 524kg Charolais at £1700, 572kg Charolais at £1770, 498kg Charolais at £1620, 548kg Charolais at £1630, 560kg Charolais at £1850, Enniskillen producer 678kg Charolais at £1880, 522kg Charolais at £1620, 598kg Limousin at £1670

Kesh producer 518kg Charolais at £1680, 612kg Charolais at £1750, 676kg Charolais at £1870, 566kg Charolais at £1740, Trillick producer 456kg Charolais at £1330, 420kg Charolais at £1390, Florencecourt producer 698kg Limousin at £2070, Fivemiletown producer 548kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 498kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340 and Castlederg producer 550kg Charolais at £1520.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1580 for a Charolais 555kg.

Heifers sold from £600 to £1370 for a Limousin 376kg.

Ruling prices

Florencecourt producer 442kg Limousin heifer at £1370, 376kg Limousin steer at £1370, 398kg Limousin steer at £1280, 386kg Limousin steer at £1260, Enniskillen producer 270kg Charolais heifer at £850, 206kg Charolais heifer at £730, 205kg Charolais heifer at £700, 422kg Charolais steer at £1390, 332kg Charolais heifer at £940, 292kg Charolais steer at £1000, Macken producer 378kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1180, 367kg Limousin steer at £840, 313kg Limousin steer at £980, 326kg Limousin heifer at £890, Enniskillen producer 277kg Limousin heifer at £810, 336kg Limousin heifer at £980, Lisnaskea producer 470kg Charolais bull at £1310, 499kg Charolais bull at £1400, 358kg Limousin bull at £1110, 431kg Charolais bull at £1140, 485kg Charolais bull at £1300, 422kg Limousin heifer at £1140, Garrison producer 312kg Charolais steer at £1070, 347kg Charolais heifer at £970, Belcoo producer 341kg Charolais steer at £1220, 357kg Charolais steer at £1340, 319kg Charolais steer at £1190, 267kg Charolais heifer at £840, Garrison producer 368kg Charolais steer at £1200, 362kg Charolais steer at £1300, 330kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1000, Belleek producer 378kg Charolais steer at £1280, 388kg Charolais steer at £1330, 419kg Charolais steer at £1310, 405kg Charolais steer at £1380, 347kg Charolais heifer at £1130, Lisnaskea producer 261kg Limousin heifer at £830, 425kg Limousin bull at £1120 and Garrison producer 371kg Charolais steer at £1290, 385kg Charolais steer at £1350, 372kg Charolais steer at £1170, 372kg Charolais steer at £1240.

Calves

Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £400, Admore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull at £370, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Tempo producer Limousin heifer at £310 and Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £265, Simmental bull at £280.

Suckler cows

Newtownbutler producer Shorthorn pure bred bull at £1800, Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1820, Trillick producer Simmental cow with Shorthorn beef heifer at £1700, Fivemiletown producer Charolais cow incalf to Limousin bull at £1580 and Cooneen producer Limousin cow incalf at £1500.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 290ppk paid for a 598kg Charolais at £1740.

Medium weights from 220-311ppk paid for a 462kg Limousin at £1440.

Light weights sold from 225-311ppk for a 434kg Charolais at £1350.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 680kg at £1800, Charolais 630kg at £1480, Charolais 628kg at £1760, Charolais 630kg at £1780, Charolais 598kg at £1740, Charolais 630kg at £1660, Charolais 580kg at £1560, Florencecourt producer Charolais 610kg at £1680, Charolais 550kg at £1600, Derrylin producer Charolais 510kg at £1510, Charolais 500kg at £1490, Charolais 486kg at £1460, Garrison producer Limousin 462kg at £1440, Roscor producer Charolais 560kg at £1570, Charolais 500kg at £1430, Charolais 480kg at £1350, Garvary producer Limousin 500kg at £1470, Charolais 500kg at £1410, Enniskillen producer Charolais 480kg at £1390, Charolais 460kg at £1350, Charolais 430kg at £1280, Omagh producer Charolais 470kg at £1430, Charolais 430kg at £1360 and Kesh producer Charolais 440kg at £1290, Charolais 440kg at £1250.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 271ppk paid for a 728kg Limousin at £1970.

Lighter lot from 120-260ppk for a 500kg Shorthorn at £1300.

Fat bulls to 214ppk for a 770kg Limousin at £1650 and to a top price of at £2420 for a 1170kg Aberdeen Angus bull.