Bullocks

Tempo producer 430kg Charolais at £1160; Letterbreen producer 534kg Charolais at £1350, 394kg Charolais at £1090; Boho producer 510kg Charolais at £1290, 544kg Charolais at £1240; Newtownbutler producer 486kg Limousin at £1210, 426kg Limousin at £1040, 460kg Limousin at £1130; Belleek producer 652kg Simmental bull at £1550; Macken producer 680kg Aberdeen Angus at £1710, 656kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690; Ballinamallard producer 526kg Charolais at £1330, 552kg Charolais at £1440, 620kg Charolais at £1610, 504kg Charolais at £1320; Derrygonnelly producer 554kg Hereford bull at £1420; Macken producer 542kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290, 510kg Hereford at £1110, 516kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280; Derrylin producer 586kg Limousin at £1470, 612kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470; Newtownbutler producer 564kg Charolais at £1470; Letterbreen producer 566kg Limousin at £1520, 544kg Limousin at £1530, 556kg Limousin at £1580, 544kg Limousin at £1590 and Derrylin producer 680kg Aberdeen Angus at £1650, 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1510, 532kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390.

Weanlings

Enniskillen Mart

Over 200 weanlings sold to at £1260 for a 434kg steer and heifers to at £1090 for a 352kg Simmental.

Ruling prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtownbutler producer 418kg Charolais steer at £1160, 410kg Charolais steer at £1100, 323kg Limousin steer at £980; Kesh producer 265kg Charolais heifer at £810, 345kg Charolais heifer at £890, 316kg Charolais heifer at £850; Fivemiletown producer 336kg Charolais steer at £1050, 434kg Charolais steer at £1260, 357kg Charolais steer at £1050, 333kg Limousin at £970, 335kg Charolais steer at £1030; Enniskillen producer 338kg Charolais steer at £1070, 325kg Limousin steer at £960, 429kg Charolais steer at £1180, 292kg Charolais steer at £950, 424kg Charolais steer at £1100; Kesh producer 331kg Charolais steer at £1020, 299kg Charolais steer at £970, 298kg Charolais steer at £1030, 352kg Charolais heifer at £950; Newtownbutler producer 279kg Charolais steer at £930, 299kg Charolais steer at £960, 330kg Charolais steer at £940; Garrison producer 338kg Limousin steer at £1050, 353kg Charolais steer at £1190, 289kg Charolais heifer at £900, 336kg Charolais heifer at £940; Derrylin producer 351kg Limousin steer at £1100, 365kg Charolais steer at £1140, 312kg Charolais heifer at £970, 394kg Charolais heifer at £1080

Enniskillen producer 259kg Charolais bull at £900, 300kg Charolais bull at £980, 229kg Charolais bull at £820; Florencecourt producer 379kg Charolais steer at £1230, 337kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 361kg Charolais steer at £1140; Belleek producer 269kg Charolais heifer at £870, 219kg Limousin heifer at £680 and Enniskillen producer 260kg Charolais bull at £770, 265kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £840, 279kg Charolais bull at £780.

Calves

June born Aberdeen Angus bull at £355, May born Aberdeen Angus bull at £365, June born Charolais heifer at £300, May born Belgian Blue bull at £285, May born Belgian Blue heifer at £260, May born Charolais heifer at £260, June born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £305, July born Hereford bull at £250, July Hereford heifer at £230, July Hereford bull at £125, July born Aberdeen Angus bull at £200 and May born Hereford heifer at £220.

Suckler cows

2017 born Charolais cow with June born Charolais heifer at £2340, 2016 Simmental cow with May born Charolais bull at £2100, 2018 Limousin cow with May born Charolais bull at £2000, 2018 Charolais cow with February born Charolais bull at £1760, 2017 Saler cow with January born Charolais bull at £1680, 2017 Charolais cow with June born Charolais bull at £1480, 2017 Charolais cow with May born Charolais heifer at £1600 and 2014 Charolais cow with May born Charolais heifer at £1200.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward lots sold to 266ppk paid for a 580kg Limousin at £1540.

Light weights to 270ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1630.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 680kg at £1630 240ppk; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 630kg at £1600 254ppk; Derrylin producer Charolais 580kg at £1540 266pk and Omagh producer Charolais 514kg at £1350 263ppk, Charolais 508kg at £1310 58ppk, Charolais 490kg at £1270 260ppk.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 215ppk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1450.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lighter weights to 235ppk paid for a 544kg Charolais at £1280.

Fat bulls to 173ppk paid for a 1000kg Charolais at £1730.