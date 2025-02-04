Fat bulls selling to £2950 per head at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 3rd February seen a super entry of 220 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a flying trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 316p/kg for a Limousin at 610kg (£1930) and to a top of £2420 per head for a Limousin at 810kg (299p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 415p/kg for a Limousin at 378kg (£1570) and to a top of £2310 per head for a Charolais at 618kg (374p/kg).

Heifers sold to 391p/kg for a Charolais at 266kg (£1040) and to a top of £1970 per head for a Charolais at 522kg (377p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Super demand for all kinds of stock, more cattle required for a large number of buyers both at ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Bellaghy producer, Limousin 610kg £1930 (316), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 740kg £2280 (308), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 810kg £2420 (299), Antrim producer, Hereford 770kg £2140 (278), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 760kg £2110 (278), Maghera producer, Simmental 700kg £1910 (273), Slaughtneil producer, Belgian Blue 710kg £1890 (266), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 810kg £2100 (259), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 620kg £1540 (248), Slaughtneil producer, Belgian Blue 760kg £1850 (243) and Slaughtneil producer, Belgian Blue 760kg £1750 (230).

Fat bulls (p/kg)

Bellaghy producer, Charolais 1010kg £2950 (292).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 266kg £1040 (391), Garvagh producer, Charolais 264kg £1010 (383), Upperlands producer, Aberdeen Angus 292kg £1080 (370), Upperlands producer, Aberdeen Angus 294kg £1060 (361), Swatragh producer, Limousin 268kg £950 (354), Upperlands producer, Limousin 286kg £1000 (350), Swatragh producer, Limousin 266kg £920 (346), Upperlands producer, Aberdeen Angus 298kg £1020 (342) and Rasharkin producer, Limousin 262kg £870 (332).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 364kg £1410 (387), Swatragh producer, Limousin 338kg £1280 (379), Limavady producer, Limousin 374kg £1380 (369), Limavady producer, Limousin 380kg £1400 (368), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 372kg £1360 (366), Limavady producer, Limousin 362kg £1290 (356), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 394kg £1400 (355), Upperlands producer, Aberdeen Angus 308kg £1090 (354), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 310kg £1090 (352), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 360kg £1260 (350), Swatragh producer, Limousin 330kg £1140 (345) and Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 326kg £1120 (344).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 454kg £1650 (363), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 474kg £1700 (359), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 400kg £1400 (350), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 418kg £1440 (344), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 460kg £1570 (341), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 486kg £1600 (329), Bellaghy producer, Aberdeen Angus 406kg £1330 (328), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 478kg £1550 (324), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 462kg £1490 (323), Clady producer, Limousin 472kg £1490 (316), Limavady producer, Limousin 484kg £1500 (310) and Swatragh producer, Charolais 486kg £1480 (305).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, Charolais 522kg £1970 (377), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 510kg £1910 (375), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 514kg £1860 (362), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 542kg £1900 (351), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 544kg £1860 (342), Moneymore producer, Charolais 538kg £1840 (342), Clady producer, Limousin 560kg £1880 (336), Clady producer, Limousin 558kg £1870 (335), Draperstown producer, Limousin 524kg £1740 (332), Draperstown producer, Limousin 584kg £1860 (318) and Slaughtneil producer, Aberdeen Angus 502kg £1590 (317).

Bullocks

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 378kg £1570 (415), Garvagh producer, Charolais 368kg £1500 (408), Garvagh producer, Charolais 354kg £1430 (404), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 378kg £1520 (402), Swatragh producer, Charolais 336kg £1340 (399), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 336kg £1340 (399), Garvagh producer, Charolais 348kg £1360 (391), Limavady producer, Limousin 380kg £1480 (389), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 350kg £1350 (386), Limavady producer, Limousin 388kg £1490 (384), Swatragh producer, Limousin 380kg £1430 (376) and Limavady producer, Limousin 356kg £1340 (376).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1730 (412), Maghera producer, Limousin 426kg £1700 (399), Maghera producer, Limousin 438kg £1720 (393), Maghera producer, Limousin 462kg £1810 (392), Limavady producer, Limousin 426kg £1670 (392), Garvagh producer, Charolais 404kg £1580 (391), Maghera producer, Limousin 430kg £1670 (388), Moneymore producer, Limousin 448kg £1720 (384), Maghera producer, Limousin 444kg £1700 (383), Moneymore producer, Limousin 402kg £1520 (378), Limavady producer, Limousin 468kg £1750 (374) and Maghera producer, Limousin 434kg £1610 (371).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Bellaghy producer, Charolais 588kg £2260 (384), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 588kg £2200 (374), Clady producer, Limousin 586kg £2180 (372), Maghera producer, Limousin 504kg £1850 (367), Draperstown producer, Limousin 554kg £1990 (359), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 546kg £1960 (359), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 548kg £1960 (358), Maghera producer, Limousin 554kg £1960 (354), Maghera producer, Limousin 536kg £1890 (353), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 558kg £1960 (351), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 542kg £1890 (349) and Clady producer, Limousin 544kg £1890 (347).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Bellaghy producer, Charolais 618kg £2310 (374), Clady producer, Limousin 604kg £2180 (361), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 600kg £2160 (360), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 610kg £2190 (359), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 654kg £2250 (344) and Clady producer, Hereford 664kg £2000 (301).

In-calf heifer sale

Friday 31st January seen the spring NCCE in-calf heifer sale with 27 heifers and four sets of cows and calves on offer resulting in a lighting trade for all stock.

Top price heifers going all the way to £5,200 for two fantastic heifers and all other heifers reaching fantastic prices.

The mart wishes all their customers the very best of luck with their new additions to their herd

Leading prices on the night

Lot 3, Belgian Blue £5200, lot 11, Limousin £5200, lot 19, Belgian Blue £5150, lot 23, Limousin £5000, lot 9, Belgian Blue £4400, lot 5, Belgian Blue £3700, lot 22, Limousin £3700, lot 16, Belgian Blue £3650, lot 6, Limousin £3500, lot 24, Belgian Blue £3500, lot 27, Belgian Blue £3400, lot 7, Limousin £3250, lot 4, Limousin £3200, lot 26, Belgian Blue £3200, lot 12, Limousin £3100, lot 15, Limousin £3100, lot 13, Limousin £3050, lot 20 and Belgian Blue £3050.

Cows and calves

lot 29, Belgian Blue cow and Limousin heifer calf £4050, lot 33, Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf £3600 and lot 31, Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf £3050.

Weekly sheep sale

A great entry of 1200 sheep were presented for sale on Saturday 1st February which resulted in another fantastic trade with 700 lambs and 500 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £182 for a single lamb at 32kg and to a top of 711p/kg for 2 lambs at 23.5kg into £167.

Fat ewes to a top of £294 for a single ewe and fat rams to a top of £202 for a single ram with many more lots reaching super prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 8th February - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

More sheep required to meet demand.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Super heavy weight fat hoggets - over 30kg (p/kg)

Plumbridge producer, 1 hogget 29kg £171 (590), Coagh producer, 1 hogget 32kg £182 (569), Limavady producer, 1 hogget 32kg £173 (541), Castledawson producer, 1 hogget 33kg £176.50 (535) and Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 33kg £173.50 (526).

Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Randalstown producer, 1 hogget 26kg £169 (650), Knockloughrim producer, 2 hoggets 27kg £172 (637), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 25kg £157 (628), Castlerock producer, 5 hoggets 27kg £169 (626), Toomebridge producer, 1 hogget 28kg £175 (625), Portglenone producer, 1 hogget 28kg £174 (621), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 25kg £154 (616), Limavady producer, 3 hoggets 25kg £154 (616), Coagh producer, 1 hogget 28kg £172 (614), Garvagh producer, 6 hoggets 25kg £153 (612), Toomebridge producer, 16 hoggets 27.5kg £168 (611) and Loup producer, 1 hogget 28kg £170 (607).

Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 23.5kg £167 (711), Maghera producer, 9 hoggets 23kg £159.50 (693), Killylea producer, 9 hoggets 21kg £145.50 (693), Annaghmore producer, 21.5kg £148.50 (691), Cookstown producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £151.50 (689), Coagh producer, 2 hoggets 21kg £144 (686), Randalstown producer, 14 hoggets 22kg £150 (682), Draperstown producer, 16 hoggets 22.5kg £153 (680), Coagh producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £142 (676), Draperstown producer, 15 hoggets 24kg £162 (675), Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 22kg £148.50 (675) and Draperstown producer, 8 hoggets 24.5kg £164.50 (671).

Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Loup producer, 4 hoggets 19kg £133 (700), Loup producer, 7 hoggets 20.5kg £142.50 (695), Coleraine producer, 2 hoggets 19kg £132 (695), Ballymoney producer, 10 hoggets 18kg £123 (683), Killylea producer, 17 hoggets 20.5kg £139.50 (680), Coagh producer, 10 hoggets 20kg £135.50 (678), Maghera producer, 3 hoggets 20.5kg £132.50 (646), Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 19.5kg £125.50 (644) and Maghera producer, 6 hoggets 19kg £121 (637).

Store lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 10 hoggets 17.5kg £105, Dungiven producer, 13 hoggets 16kg £100, Glenullin producer, 8 hoggets 17kg £97.50, Dungiven producer, 10 hoggets 17kg £96 and Coleraine producer, 8 hoggets 17kg £90.

Fat ewes

Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £294, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £288, Portadown producer, 1 ewe £276, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £266, Draperstown producer, 6 ewes £264, Loughgeil producer, 1 ewe £248, Castlerock producer, 2 ewes £248, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £238, Coagh producer, 2 ewes £226, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £226, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £214, Drumsurn producer, 3 ewes £206, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ewe £204 and Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £200.

Fat rams

Cookstown producer, 1 ram £202, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £182, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £166, Toomebridge producer, 2 rams £165, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £160, Castlerock producer, 1 ram £150 and Dungannon producer, 1 ram £142.

Breeding stock

Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £275, Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Dungiven producer, 9 springing ewes £208, Dungiven producer, 8 springing ewes £200, Dungiven producer, 7 springing ewes £200, Dungiven producer 7 springing ewes £196 and Bellaghy producer, 1 foster ewe £195.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 30th January seen a good entry of breeding sheep which resulted in an outstanding trade with ewes and lambs reaching highs of £395 for 2 Suffolk ewes with 4 lambs at foot.

In-lamb ewes to a top of £195 for 5 Suffolk ewes and foster ewes to a top of £185 for a Texel ewe.

Breeding sale next Thursday 6th February - yard open at 3pm, sale will start at 7pm sharp, we ask can all stock be penned for 6.45pm.

Breeding stock also welcome on Saturday’s and will be sold at 12pm.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Foster ewes

Castledawson producer, Texel £185 and Maghera producer, Border Leicester £180.

In-lamb ewes

Draperstown producer, 5 Suffolk £195, Draperstown producer, 6 Suffolk £190, Castlederg producer, 8 Suffolk £180, Garvagh producer, 6 Mule £170, Crumlin producer, 1 Mule £165, Garvagh producer, 6 Mule £160 and Kilrea producer, 12 Blackface £110.

Ewes with twins at foot

Claudy producer, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £395, Claudy producer, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £395, Claudy producer, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £380, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £370, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £365, Claudy producer, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £360, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 2 lambs £360, Claudy producer, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £350, Maghera producer, 1 Milf and 2 lambs £340, Maghera producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £315, Macosquin producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £300, Claudy producer, 1 Mule and 2 lambs £290 and Drumsurn producer, 2 Mules and 3 lambs £280.

Ewes with singles at foot

Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £305, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £290, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £240, Maghera producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £230, Maghera producer, 1 Charollais and 1 lamb £215, Maghera producer, 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £210 and Maghera producer, 1 Valais Blacknose and 1 lamb £200.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.