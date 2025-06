Fat bulls selling to £3050 per head at Swatragh Mart

Monday 3rd March seen a super entry of 240 cattle presented for sale which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows sold to 349p/kg for a Limousin at 510kg (£1780) and to a top of £2190 per head for a Limousin at 680kg (322p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 464p/kg for a Limousin at 308kg (£1430) and to a top of £2340 per head for a Simmental at 720kg (325p/kg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifers sold to 428p/kg for a Limousin at 278kg (£1190) and to a top of £2520 per head for a Charolais at 770kg (327p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Super demand for forward stores over 500kg for export, more cattle required for a large number of buyers both at ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 510kg £1780 (349), Maghera producer, Limousin 680kg £2190 (322), Swatragh producer, Saler 620kg £1890 (305) and Maghera producer, Hereford 700kg £1640 (234).

Fat bulls (p/kg)

Rasharkin producer, Charolais 1050kg £3050 (290).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 278kg £1190 (428), Maghera producer, Limousin 264kg £1080 (409), Maghera producer, Limousin 290kg £1180 (407), Maghera producer, Limousin 292kg £1180 (404), Garvagh producer, Charolais 282kg £1120 (397), Maghera producer, Limousin 288kg £1130 (392), Garvagh producer, Limousin 204kg £790 (387), Maghera producer, Limousin 288kg £1100 (382), Maghera producer, Limousin 294kg £1110 (378), Ballymoney producer, Charolais 228kg £860 (377), Garvagh producer, Charolais 296kg £1100 (372) and Maghera producer, Limousin 286kg £1040 (364).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 372kg £1450 (390), Claudy producer, Limousin 376kg £1440 (383), Maghera producer, Limousin 336kg £1280 (381), Maghera producer, Limousin 388kg £1440 (371), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 386kg £1430 (370), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 368kg £1360 (370), Maghera producer, Limousin 318kg £1160 (365), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 382kg £1390 (364), Maghera producer, Limousin 330kg £1200 (364), Maghera producer, Simmental 386kg £1400 (363), Claudy producer, Limousin 306kg £1100 (359) and Maghera producer, Limousin 358kg £1280 (358).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 454kg £1820 (401), Maghera producer, Limousin 406kg £1610 (397), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 404kg £1600 (396), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 428kg £1690 (395), Clady producer, Charolais 498kg £1930 (388), Tobermore producer, Charolais 470kg £1780 (379), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 446kg £1690 (379), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 458kg £1730 (378), Clady producer, Limousin 408kg £1540 (377), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 454kg £1700 (374), Tobermore producer, Limousin 458kg £1690 (369) and Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 410kg £1500 (366).

500 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Desertmartin producer, Limousin 512kg £1910 (373), Clady producer, Limousin 502kg £1830 (365), Tobermore producer, Charolais 544kg £1950 (358), Desertmartin producer, Charolais 544kg £1890 (347), Claudy producer, Limousin 596kg £2060 (346), Desertmartin producer, Charolais 526kg £1820 (346), Desertmartin producer, Limousin 542kg £1850 (341), Maghera producer, Limousin 522kg £1780 (341), Clady producer, Belgian Blue 534kg £1770 (331) and Dungiven producer, Limousin 522kg £1700 (326).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Charolais 640kg £2310 (361), Claudy producer, Limousin 660kg £2360 (358), Claudy producer, Limousin 618kg £2150 (348), Kilrea producer, Charolais 690kg £2390 (346), Kilrea producer, Charolais 640kg £2150 (336), Claudy producer, Charolais 634kg £2110 (333), Claudy producer, Charolais 680kg £2240 (329), Claudy producer, Charolais 770kg £2520 (327) and Kilrea producer, Charolais 700kg £2220 (317).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maghera producer, Limousin 290kg £1190 (410), Maghera producer, Limousin 284kg £1110 (391), Maghera producer, Limousin 264kg £1030 (390), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 298kg £1150 (386) and Ballymoney producer, Limousin 264kg £960 (364).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Claudy producer, Limousin 308kg £1430 (464), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 320kg £1400 (438), Claudy producer, Limousin 342kg £1400 (409), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 312kg £1250 (401), Garvagh producer, Charolais 392kg £1560 (398), Claudy producer, Simmental 374kg £1480 (396), Garvagh producer, Aberdeen Angus 398kg £1570 (394), Maghera producer, Charolais 370kg £1450 (392), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 376kg £1470 (391), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 344kg £1340 (390), Claudy producer, Simmental 376kg £1460 (388) and Maghera producer, Limousin 338kg £1300 (385).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 410kg £1710 (417), Maghera producer, Limousin 420kg £1640 (390), Maghera producer, Limousin 406kg £1580 (389), Clady producer, Limousin 486kg £1880 (387), Greysteel producer, Limousin 470kg £1820 (387), Maghera producer, Limousin 412kg £1590 (386), Garvagh producer, Charolais 412kg £1590 (386), Dungiven producer, Limousin 442kg £1700 (385), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 476kg £1820 (382), Dungiven producer, Charolais 450kg £1720 (382), Clady producer, Limousin 440kg £1670 (380) and Clady producer, Limousin 480kg £1820 (379).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Clady producer, Limousin 566kg £2200 (389), Clady producer, Limousin 524kg £1930 (368), Dungannon producer, Charolais 578kg £2080 (360), Dungannon producer, Limousin 538kg £1930 (359), Claudy producer, Limousin 558kg £1980 (355), Clady producer, Charolais 572kg £1980 (346), Dungiven producer, Belgian Blue 500kg £1720 (344), Dungannon producer, Limousin 546kg £1850 (339), Tamlaght producer, Belgian Blue 536kg £1790 (334) and Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 522kg £1700 (326).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clady producer, Simmental 612kg £2270 (371), Clady producer, Limousin 610kg £2240 (367), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 634kg £2260 (356), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 616kg £2160 (351) and Claudy producer, Simmental 720kg £2340 (325).

Weekly sheep sale - More sheep required to meet demand.

A good entry of 1300 sheep were presented for sale on Saturday 1st March which resulted in a steady trade with 900 lambs and 400 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £170 for 5 lambs at 27kg and to a top of 672p/kg for 8 lambs at 23kg into £154.

Fat ewes to a top of £222 for a lot of 5 ewes.

Fat rams to a top of £180 for a single ram and Blackface horned ewes to £115.

Pet lambs to a top of £39.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Super heavy weight fat hoggets – 30kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Articlave producer, 4 hoggets 30kg £167.50 (558), Coagh producer, 1 hogget 30kg £167 (557), Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 30.5kg £166.50 (546), Stewartstown producer, 3 hoggets 30.5kg £166 (544), Eglinton producer, 9 hoggets 30.5kg £165 (541), Stewartstown producer, 3 hoggets 33kg £168 (509) and Slaughtneil producer, 1 hogget 33kg £165 (500).

Heavy weight fat hoggets – 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, 2 hoggets 25kg £167 (668), Stewartstown producer, 5 hoggets 25kg £159 (636), Swatragh producer, 4 hoggets 25kg £158 (632), Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 26kg £164 (631), Upperlands producer, 5 hoggets 27kg £170 (630), Limavady producer, 3 hoggets 26.5kg £167 (630), Stewartstown producer, 5 hoggets 25kg £157 (628), Cookstown producer, 11 hoggets 25.5kg £157 (616), Garvagh producer, 3 hoggets 25kg £153 (612), Upperlands producer, 1 hogget 27kg £165 (611), Articlave producer, 5 hoggets 27kg £163.50 (606) and Slaughtneil producer, 45 hoggets 26.5kg £160.50 (606).

Mid weight fat hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, 8 hoggets 23kg £154.50 (672), Dungiven producer, 11 hoggets 23kg £154.50 (672), Moneymore producer, 1 hogget 23kg £154 (670), Magherafelt producer, 7 hoggets 21kg £138.50 (660), Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets 21kg £138.50 (660), Dungannon producer, 16 hoggets 23.5kg £154 (655), Ballycastle producer, 16 hoggets 23kg £150.50 (654), Aghadowey producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £143 (650), Macosquin producer, 8 hoggets 21.5kg £139.50 (649), Stewartstown producer, 5 hoggets 23kg £149 (648), Ballymoney producer, 9 hoggets 23kg £149 (648) and Draperstown producer, 10 hoggets 23kg £149 (648).

Light weight fat hoggets – 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Ballymoney producer, 15 hoggets 18.5kg £123.50 (668), Ballymoney producer, 5 hoggets 19.5kg £128.50 (659), Claudy producer, 5 hoggets 20kg £130.50 (653), Draperstown producer, 4 hoggets 18.5kg £120.50 (651), Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 20.5kg £132.50 (646), Maghera producer, 28 hoggets 19.5kg £125.50 (644), Slaughtneil producer, 4 hoggets 20.5kg £130 (634), Castlerock producer, 12 hoggets 20kg £125 (625), Swatragh producer, 20 hoggets 18kg £112.50 (625), Coleraine producer, 6 hoggets 20.5kg £127 (620) and Coleraine producer, 8 hoggets 20.5kg £127 (620).

Fat ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coagh producer, 5 ewes £222, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £222, Limavady producer 2 ewes £210, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £204, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £202, Slaughtneil producer, 2 ewes £196, Coagh producer, 2 ewes £196, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £196, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £194, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £194, Stewartstown producer, 5 ewes £193, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £193, Eglinton producer, 4 ewes £192, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £192 and Coagh producer, 1 ewe £190.

Fat rams

Moneymore producer, 1 ram £180 and Slaughtneil producer, 1 ram £164.

Pet lambs

Randalstown producer, 1 lamb £39, Randalstown producer, 1 lamb £39, Randalstown producer, 1 lamb £33, Randalstown producer, 1 lamb £27, Randalstown producer, 1 lamb £26 and Randalstown producer, 1 lamb £22.

Breeding sheep sale

Wednesday 26th February seen a good entry breeding sheep which resulted in a roaring trade with outfits reaching a top of £488 for 1 Dorset ewe with 3 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £270 for 2 Dorsets with 2 lambs at foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-lamb ewes to a top of £205 for 10 Mules and in-lamb ewe lambs to £150 for 7 Blue Texel cross.

Pet lambs to £26 for 2 Texel lambs.

Breeding sale back to normal this Thursday 6th March - yard open at 3pm, sale will start at 7pm sharp.

Some of Wednesday’s sample prices

Pet lambs

Limavady producer, 2 Texel £26, Dungiven producer, 1 Texel £22, Bellaghy producer, 1 Texel £22, Dungiven producer, 1 Suffolk £22 and Rasharkin producer, 1 Texel £22.

In-lamb ewes

Ballycastle producer, 10 Mules £205 and Ballycastle producer, 9 Mules £200.

Ewes with twins at foot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilrea producer, 1 Dorset and 3 lambs £488, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £362, Carrickfergus producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £352, Swatragh producer, 3 Dorset and 6 lambs £350, Ballymoney producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £348, Dunloy producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £345, Ballymoney producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £342, Dungiven producer, 5 Suffolk and 10 lambs £342, Tobermore producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £330, Dunloy producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £328, Ballymoney producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £325, Ballymoney producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £320, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £315, Carrickfergus producer, 1 Mule and 2 lambs £315, Carrickfergus producer, 2 Mules and 4 lambs £312 and Macosquin producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £308.

Ewes with singles at foot

Swatragh producer, 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £270, Kilrea producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £255, Dunloy producer, 1 Mule and 1 lamb £240, Dunloy producer, 1 Texel and 1 lamb £238, Swatragh producer, 1 Dutch Spotted and 1 lamb £238, Carrickfergus producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £238, Carrickfergus producer, 1 Texel and 1 lamb £232 and Dunloy producer, 1 Mule and 1 lamb £232.

Ewe lambs

Donemana producer, 7 Blue Texel £150, Donemana producer, 7 Blue Texel £140.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.