The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £560 for Simmental bull calf for a Katesbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £770 for a 238k Limousin from Ballynahinch farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1810 for 1038k Hereford.

Suckler cows topped at £1560.

Heifers topped £1350 for 618k Shorthorn.

Bullocks topped at £1370 for 600k Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Katesbridge farmer Simmental at £560, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £340, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £270, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265, Aberdeen Angus at £265, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £245, Belgian Blue at £230, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £225, Dromore farmer Simmental at £205 and Castlewellan farmer Shorthorn at £200.

Heifer calves

Ballynahinch farmer Charolais at £320, Belgian Blue at £275, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £250, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £240, Belgian Blue at £230, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £190, Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue at £190, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £190, Newcastle farmer Hereford at £180 and Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £165.

Weanling male calves

Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 238k at £770 (324), Charolais 204k at £650 (319), Limousin 236k at £735 (312), Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 156k at £350 (225), Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 238k at £770, Limousin 236k at £735, Charolais 204k at £650, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 335k at £490, Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 194k at £385, Aberdeen Angus 194k at £340, Belgian Blue 160k at £355, Belgian Blue 156k at £350 and Rathfriland farmer Friesian 282k at £340.

Weanling heifer calves

Newry farmer Limousin 310k at £710, Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 258k at £540, Newry farmer Limousin 268k at £540 and Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 242k at £440, Aberdeen Angus 182k at £250,

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Waringstown farmer Hereford bull 1038k at £1810, Blonde d'Aquitaine 666k at £1150, Castlewellan farmer Fleckvieh 684k at £1135, Waringstown farmer Hereford 614k at £950, Castlewellan farmer Montebeliarde 522k at £650,

Suckler cows

Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue Cow and Limousin calf at £1560, Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1300,

Store heifers

Dromore farmer Shorthorn 618k at £1350, Ballyroney farmer European Angus 622k at £1350, European Angus 602k at £1290, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 566k at £1290, Hereford 592k at £1290, Belgian Blue 620k at £1270, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 542k at £1260, Castlewellan farmer Montebeliarde 552k at £1250, Dromore farmer Hereford 548k at £1180 and Ballyroney farmer European Angus 534k at £1140.

Bullocks

Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 600k at £1370, Belgian Blue 576k at £1260, Belgian Blue 566k at £1180, European Angus 518k at £1080, Belgian Blue 462k at £980, Downpatrick farmer Piemontese 454k at £850, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 420k at £820, Friesian 406k at £740, Friesian 412k at £720 and Friesian 430k at £660.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £5.49 a kilo for 19.5kg at £107.

Fat ewes topped at £244 for a Texel ewe from a Kilkeel farmer.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £105 to £135.

Spring lambs

Banbridge farmer 29k at £123, Loughbrickland farmer 32.4kg at £122.50, Dromara farmer 27k at £122.50, Dromara farmer 29.40kg at £120, Kilkeel farmer 26k at £120, Hilltown farmer 27.30k at £119.50. Kilkeel farmer 25k at £118, Rathfriland farmer 24.60k at £117, Banbridge farmer 23.40k at £116 and Ballymartin farmer 25.5k at £115.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer: £244, Corbet farmer at £209, Dromara farmer at £180, Ballymartin farmer at £173, Ballymartin farmer at £166, Newry farmer at £160, Ballymartin farmer at £160, Dromara farmer at £154, Kilkeel farmer at £151 and Dromara farmer at £148.

Fat rams

Banbridge farmer at £150, Ballymartin farmer at £144, Kilkeel farmer at £139, Waringstown farmer at £105 and Kilkeel farmer at £98.