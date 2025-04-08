Fat bulls to £3160 and weanling bullocks to £1890 per head at Swatragh Mart
Cows sold to 329p/kg for a Limousin at 720kg and to a top of £2370 per head for the same cow.
Bullocks sold to 511p/kg for a Charolais at 354kg (£1810) and to a top of £2500 per head for a Charolais at 668kg (374p/kg).
Heifers sold to 522p/kg for a Limousin at 408kg (£2130) and to a top of £2600 per head for a Charolais at 598kg (435p/kg).
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Limousin 720kg £2370 (329), Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 700kg £2170 (310), Swatragh producer, Limousin 670kg £1980 (296), Swatragh producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 660kg £1940 (294), Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 730kg £2080 (285), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 730kg £2030 (278), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2060 (275), Ballymena producer, Holstein 480kg £1120 (233) and Garvagh producer, Holstein 570kg £1320 (232).
Fat bulls (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Limousin 840kg £3160 (376).
Heifers
Up to 300kg (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, Charolais 202kg £910 (450), Garvagh producer, Charolais 262kg £1090 (416), Garvagh producer, Charolais 292kg £1200 (411), Cookstown producer, Charolais 214kg £880 (411), Cookstown producer, Charolais 298kg £1180 (396) and Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 298kg £1100 (369).
300 up to 400kg (p/kg)
Kilrea producer, Limousin 342kg £1680 (491), Draperstown producer, Charolais 312kg £1530 (490), Garvagh producer, Limousin 322kg £1550 (481), Garvagh producer, Charolais 360kg £1680 (467), Draperstown producer, Charolais 320kg £1400 (438), Garvagh producer, Limousin 300kg £1280 (427), Tobermore producer, Limousin 366kg £1550 (423), Tobermore producer, Limousin 372kg £1560 (419), Draperstown producer, Limousin 306kg £1280 (418), Limavady producer, Charolais 350kg £1440 (411), Garvagh producer, Charolais 336kg £1380 (411) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 390kg £1600 (410).
400 up to 500kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Limousin 408kg £2130 (522), Swatragh producer, Charolais 460kg £2150 (467), Swatragh producer, Limousin 484kg £2130 (440), Swatragh producer, Charolais 484kg £2100 (434), Swatragh producer, Limousin 438kg £1900 (434), Tobermore producer, Limousin 412kg £1720 (417), Claudy producer, Charolais 484kg £1980 (409), Swatragh producer, Limousin 498kg £2030 (408), Draperstown producer, Charolais 410kg £1650 (402), Garvagh producer, Limousin 454kg £1800 (396), Tobermore producer, Limousin 420kg £1660 (395) and Draperstown producer, Limousin 462kg £1740 (377).
500 up to 600kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Charolais 522kg £2370 (454), Swatragh producer, Charolais 598kg £2600 (435), Swatragh producer, Limousin 532kg £2270 (427), Swatragh producer, Limousin 514kg £2150 (418), Garvagh producer, Limousin 532kg £2180 (410), Swatragh producer, Charolais 560kg £2290 (409), Swatragh producer, Limousin 548kg £2190 (400), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 500kg £2000 (400), Swatragh producer, Charolais 576kg £2270 (394), Kilrea producer, Limousin 502kg £1970 (392), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 514kg £1980 (385) and Bellaghy producer, Limousin 532kg £2020 (380).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg (p/kg)
Maghera producer, Charolais 250kg £1230 (492), Garvagh producer, Charolais 226kg £1100 (487), Maghera producer, Charolais 246kg £1160 (472), Maghera producer, Charolais 274kg £1280 (467), Cookstown producer, Charolais 174kg £760 (437), Maghera producer, Limousin 276kg £1180 (428), Garvagh producer, Charolais 228kg £960 (421), Maghera producer, Limousin 254kg £1060 (417), Cookstown producer, Charolais 190kg £770 (405) and Tobermore producer, Simmental 280kg £1080 (386).
300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, Charolais 354kg £1810 (511), Dungiven producer, Charolais 392kg £1890 (482), Claudy producer, Limousin 398kg £1880 (472), Dungiven producer, Charolais 388kg £1820 (469), Upperlands producer, Charolais 348kg £1630 (468), Upperlands producer, Charolais 382kg £1760 (461), Dungiven producer, Simmental 380kg £1750 (461), Upperlands producer, Limousin 332kg £1520 (458), Dungiven producer, Simmental 318kg £1450 (456), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 392kg £1780 (454), Claudy producer, Charolais 372kg £1650 (444), Dungiven producer, Simmental 338kg £1500 (444) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 382kg £1660 (435).
400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)
Dungiven producer, Charolais 412kg £2030 (493), Dungiven producer, Charolais 406kg £2000 (493), Dungiven producer, Charolais 424kg £1980 (467), Swatragh producer, Limousin 426kg £1890 (444), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 486kg £2050 (422), Dungiven producer, Charolais 492kg £2050 (417), Maghera producer, Limousin 442kg £1820 (412), Swatragh producer, Limousin 490kg £2010 (410), Swatragh producer, Limousin 428kg £1750 (409) and Tobermore producer, Simmental 494kg £1900 (385).
500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Limousin 576kg £2480 (431), Greysteel producer, Limousin 554kg £2390 (431), Swatragh producer, Limousin 564kg £2400 (426), Tobermore producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 502kg £2130 (424), Tobermore producer, Limousin 558kg £2320 (416), Tobermore producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 594kg £2270 (382) and Toomebridge producer, Limousin 594kg £2200 (370).
600kg and over (p/kg)
Toomebridge producer, Limousin 614kg £2380 (388), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 606kg £2300 (380), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 668kg £2500 (374) and Toomebridge producer, Charolais 636kg £2260 (355).
Weekly sheep sale
A great entry of 1050 sheep was met with a 100% clearance on Saturday 5th April at Swatragh and resulted in a much improved trade, with 600 fat hoggets and 450 fat ewes and rams on offer.
Fat hoggets sold to a top of £181 for 2 hoggets at 28kg and to a top of 744p/kg for 2 hoggets at 21.5kg into £160.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £168.50 for 5 lambs at 23kg and to a top of 733p/kg for 5 lambs at 23kg into £168.50.
Fat ewes to a top of £326 for a single ewe and fat rams to a top of £226 for a single ram with many more lots reaching well over £200.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 12th April - yard open at 7.30am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.
All types of sheep required for demand.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Super heavy weight fat hoggets - 30kg and over (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 30kg £170 (567), Garvagh producer, 2 hoggets 33.5kg £179 (534), Armoy producer, 1 hogget 30kg £160 (533), Coagh producer, 1 hogget 33kg £175 (530), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 35kg £181 (517) and Limavady producer, 1 hogget 35kg £177 (506).
Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)
Cookstown producer, 12 hoggets 25.5kg £173.50 (680), Claudy producer, 1 hogget 25kg £168.50 (674), Ballynahinch producer, 58 hoggets 25kg £168 (672), Dungannon producer, 5 hoggets 26kg £168.50 (648), Coagh producer, 2 hoggets 28kg £181 (646), Eglinton producer, 14 hoggets 26.5kg £170.50 (643), Eglinton producer, 16 hoggets 28kg £179 (639), Garvagh producer, 8 hoggets 25kg £159.50 (638), Claudy producer, 7 hoggets 27kg £172 (637), Garvagh producer, 2 hoggets 28kg £178 (636) and Clady producer, 10 hoggets 28kg £175.50 (627).
Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, 2 hoggets 21.5kg £160 (744), Drumsurn producer, 10 hoggets 24.5kg £174 (710), Cookstown producer, 5 hoggets 23kg £163 (709), Stewartstown producer, 8 hoggets 23kg £162.50 (707), Limavady producer, 1 hogget 22kg £155.50 (707), Coleraine producer, 15 hoggets 21kg £148 (705), Dungannon producer, 1 hogget 23kg £161.50 (702), Coalisland producer, 7 hoggets 22kg £154.50 (702), Maghera producer, 9 hoggets 23kg £161 (700), Moneymore producer, 9 hoggets 21.5kg £148 (688), Coagh producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £144.50 (688), Coagh producer, 2 hoggets 22.5kg £154.50 (687), Garvagh producer, 10 hoggets 23kg £157.50 (685), Islandmagee producer, 7 hoggets 22.5kg £154 (684), Eglinton producer, 12 hoggets 22.5kg £153.50 (682) and Cookstown producer, 13 hoggets 23.5kg £160 (681).
Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)
Stewartstown producer, 5 hoggets 19kg £138 (726), Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 20.5kg £140 (683), Cookstown producer, 2 hoggets 20kg £128 (640), Draperstown producer, 11 hoggets 20.5kg £126 (615) and Cookstown producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £120 (600).
Spring lambs
Stranocum producer, 5 lambs 23kg £168.50 (733), Donemana producer, 3 lambs 23kg £165 (717) and Donemana producer, 2 lambs 17.5kg £123 (703).
Fat ewes
Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £326, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £316, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £290, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £278, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £272, Dungannon producer, 4 ewes £266, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £254, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £252, Limavady producer, 2 ewes £242, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £240, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes £232, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £232 and Coagh producer, 1 ewe £230.
Fat rams
Moneymore producer, 2 ewes £226, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £208, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £202, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £198, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £194, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe £192, Desertmartin producer, 1 ewe £190, Donemana producer, 1 ewe £184 and Coagh producer, 1 ewe £182.
Breeding sheep sale
Thursday 3rd April seen a very good entry of over 500 breeding sheep which resulted in another flying trade with outfits reaching a top of £395 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £335 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.
In-lamb ewes to a top of £255 for 5 ewes.
In-lamb ewe lambs to a top of £175.
Pet lambs to £44.
Some of Thursday’s sample prices
Pet lambs
Ballycastle producer, 1 lamb £44, Swatragh producer, 1 lamb £40, Ballycastle producer, 1 lamb £36, Maghera producer, 1 lamb £32, Ballycastle producer, 1 lamb £30, Swatragh producer, 1 lamb £30, Kilrea producer, 1 lamb £26, Swatragh producer, 1 lamb £24 and Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £20.
foster Ewes
Randalstown producer, 1 ewe £185, Articlave producer, 1 ewe £160 and Feeny producer, 1 ewe £155.
In-lamb ewes and ewe lambs
Trillick producer, 5 ewes £255, Trillick producer, 1 ewe £210, Trillick producer, 1 ewe £205, Trillick producer, 7 ewes £200, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £175, Draperstown producer, 10 ewe lambs £175 and Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £170.
Ewes with twins at foot
Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £395, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Limavady producer, 4 ewes and 7 lambs £382, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £380, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £375, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £375, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £372, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £368, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £355, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £348 and Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £340.
Ewes with singles at foot
Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £335, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £330, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £290, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £275, Magherafelt producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £270, Limavady producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £270, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £258, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250 and Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
