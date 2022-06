Fat cattle sell to £1995 at Saintfield

There will be a special entry for next Wednesday, 8th June - 95 Quality Lim Bullocks & Heifers 400-550kg.

FAT CATTLE; sold to £1995 for a 860kg Char Cow, £232 per 100kg. Lighter Cows sold to £260 per 100kg - 680kg £1768 for a Lim. Bulls sold to £1729 for a 950kg AA, £182 per 100kg. Fr Cows sold to £1377 for a 710kg, £194 per 100kg.

Leading Prices; Scarva producer Char Cows 860kg £232 £1995, 740kg £245 £1815, Carrowdore Producer LIM Cows 890kg £209 £1860, 790kg £204 £1611, 590kg £216 £1274, FR Bullock 610kg £190 £1159, Ballynahinch Producer Lim Cow 680kg £260 £1768, Ballygowan Producer AA Bull 950kg £182 £1729, Fr Cow 660kg £154 £1016, Ballynahinch Producer Char Cow 790kg £214 £1690, Her Cow 630kg £200 £1260, Kircubbin Producer Lim Cow 730kg £230 £1679, Dromara Producer Hol Bull 940kg £170 £1598, Saintfield Producer Char Cow 760kg £210 £1596, Fr Cow 640kg £178 £1139, Crossgar Producer Sim Bullocks 620kg £228 £1413, 660kg £202 £1333, 580kg £227 £1316, 610kg £214 £1305, 570kg £220 £1254, 520kg £212 £1102, 470kg £234 £1100, Ballygowan Producer Sim Cows 640kg £220 £1408, 670kg £200 £1340, 490kg £220 £1078, Comber Producer Fr Cow 710kg £194 £1377, Comber producer Her Cows 670kg £203 £1360, 660kg £194 £1280, Crossgar Producer Lim Cow 560kg £244 £1366, Fr Cows 720kg £187 £1346, 600kg £190 £1140, Crossgar Producer Fr Cow 650kg £190 £1235, Newtownards Producer FR Cow 690kg £170 £1173, Comber Producer HOL Cow 680kg £168 £1142, 640kg £175 £1120, 570kg £183 £1043.

BULLOCKS: sold to £1600 for a 550kg Char (290) with lighter sorts from the same pen selling to £3.14 a Kg - £1445 for a 460kg Char.

Leading Prices; Downpatrick producer Chars 550kg £1600, 520kg £1510, 520kg £1490, 480kg £1455, 460kg £1445, Banbridge producer NRs 700kg £1600, 590kg £1390, 540kg £1285, 540kg £1220, 540kg £1200, 540kg £1150, 490kg £1140, 480kg £1100, 470kg £1035, 470kg £1030, 490kg £1000, Crossgar producer Hers 540kg £1430, 540kg £1350, Newtownards producer Lim 510kg £1280, Cloughey producer AA 450kg £1080, Comber producer Hers 390kg £1080, 440kg £1040, 380kg £990, 350kg £980.

HEIFERS; sold to £1360 for a 500kg Lim (272) Lighter sorts sold to £3.05 a Kg - 330kg £1005 for a Char

Leading Prices; Downpatrick producer Lims 500kg £1360, 460kg £1190, 420kg £1140, Comber producer Lims 520kg £1350, 500kg £1250, Ballynahinch producer BBs 500kg £1180, 480kg £1080, Strangford producer Hers 470kg £1100, 470kg £1070, 410kg £1000, 420kg £1000, Comber producer Chars 330kg £1005, 320kg £960.