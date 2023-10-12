Fat cattle selling to a top price of £2150 for 1280kg at Saintfield Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat cattle: 110 fats sold to £2150 for a 1280kg Friesian bull, £168 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Castlereagh producer Friesian bull 1280kg £168 £2150, Annahilt producer Charolais bull 1120kg £170 £1904, Saintfield producer Limousin bullocks 660kg £270 £1782, 620kg £279 £1730, 600kg £274 £1644, Crumlin producer Charolais cow 880kg £202 £1777, Charolais heifer 680kg £260 £1768, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus cow 990kg £177 £1752, Newry producer Limousin heifers 640kg £266 £1702, 590kg £272 £1605, 610kg £255 £1555, 580kg £264 £1531, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 790kg £212 £1675, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 680kg £244 £1659, 580kg £248 £1438, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 860kg £186 £1599, 820kg £189 £1550, 900kg £170 £1530, 840kg £180 £1512, 820kg £177 £1451, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 770kg £207 £1593, Saintfield producer Charolais bull 920kg £170 £1564, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 79kg 3188 £1513, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue cow 790kg £188 £1485, Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus Bullock 590kg £250 £1475, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 820kg £156 £1280, 750kg £150 £1125, 680kg £150 £1020, Saintfield producer Friesian cow 680kg £164 £1115 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 6650kg £156 £1014, 680kg £148 £1006.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bullocks; 130 bullocks sold to £1740 for a 650kg Limousin (268ppk). Lighter sorts sold to £1560 for a 420kg Charolais (372ppk).
A lot of quality sorts on offer.
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousins 650kg £1740, 640kg £1700, 690kg £1690, 640kg £1690, 660kg £1690, 630kg £1680, 650kg £1660, 650kg £1630, 600kg £1600, 610kg £1600, 590kg £1590, Monlough producer Limousins 640kg £1700, 500kg £1440, 530kg £1400, Millisle producer Simmentals 570kg £1680, 600kg £1500, 610kg £1500, Downpatrick producer Charolais/Limousins 540kg £1650, 470kg £1550, 500kg £1510, 510kg £1510, 520kg £1510, 530kg £1510, 470kg £1490, 440kg £1480, 450kg £1480, 460kg £1480, 480kg 31460, 450kg £1450, 420kg £1250, 400kg £1240, 400kg £1200, 420kg £1200, Lisburn producer Charolais 600kg £1640, Tandragee producer Charolais 540kg £1640, 510kg £1570, 430kg £1520, 450kg £1500, 480kg £1470, 400kg £1320, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1610 and Dromore producer Charolais 420kg £1560, 420kg £1540, 440kg £1540, 420kg £1360, 380kg £1330.
Heifers: 70 sold to £1600 for a 600kg Limousin (268ppk).
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1600, Crossgar producer Limousins 540kg £1540, 430kg £1200, Craigavon producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1480, 500kg £1420, 470kg £1260, 450kg £1230, 400kg £1090, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1460, 500kg £1230, 500kg £1400 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1230, 490kg £1170, 460kg £1160, 450kg £1110.
Dropped calves: Sold to £430 for a Belgian Blue bull and £370 for a Belgian Blue heifer.