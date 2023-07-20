Fat cattle selling to £1876 for a 730kg Belgian Blue cow at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: 90 sold to £1876 for a 730kg Belgian Blue cow, £257 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cows 730kg £257 £1876, 720kg £214 £1540, Killinchy producer 800kg £218 £1744, Downpatrick producer Hereford heifers 720kg £240 £1728, 630kg £238 £1499, Crossgar producer Hereford bull 1020kg £169 £1723, Lisburn producer Charolais cow 860kg £198 £1702, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 780kg £217 £1692, 740kg £203 £1502, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 760kg £220 £1672, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 740kg £222 £1642, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus cows 790kg £194 £1532, 710kg £187 £1327, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 770kg £180 £1386, 740kg £176 £1302, Crossgar producer Holstein cow 790kg £167 £1319, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 740kg £168 £1243, 670kg £169 £1132, 650kg £174 £1131, 620kg £166 £1029, Saintfield producer Friesian cow 770kg £170 £1190 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 720kg £164 £1180, 680kg £171 £1162, 700kg £161 £1127.
Suckler cows: Sold to £2550 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.
Bullocks: 80 sold to £1680 for a 640kg Charolais (263).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 640kg £1680, 640kg £1640, 570kg £1450, 550kg £1420, 450kg £1400, 540kg £1390, 470kg £1290, 450kg £1245, Portaferry producer Charolais 510kg £1660, 530kg £1580, 500kg £1520, 500kg £1490, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1530, 610kg £1490, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1500, 470kg £1480, 440kg £1320, 380kg £1220, Newtownards producer Charolais 450kg £1465, 450kg £1450, 430kg £1420, 430kg £1350, Lisburn producer Simmentals 460kg £1480, 440kg £1340, Ballygowan producer Charolais 540kg £1440, 530kg £1380, 500kg £1320, 500kg £1300, Lisburn producer Limousins 480kg £1420, 430kg £1240 and Dromore producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1270, 400kg £1140.
Heifers: 60 sold to £1400 for a 500kg Limousin (280).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousins 500kg £1400, 400kg £1160, Drumaness producer Charolais 520kg £1400, 500kg £1450, 440kg £1190, Killinchy producer Limousins 490kg £1380, 470kg £1320, 440kg £1285, Downpatrick producer Simmentals 500kg £1340, 470kg £1300, 470kg £1280, Crumlin producer Charolais 450kg £1300, 470kg £1300, 440kg £1250, 450kg £1230, 430kg £1210 and Comber producer Simmentals 470kg £1300, 480kg £1300, 450kg £1215.
Suckled calves: 70 sold to £1420 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus bullock calf (285).
Heifer calves sold to £1150 for a 360kg Charolais (320).
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 500kg £1420, 500kg £1400, 440kg £1120, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1360, 340kg £1300, 310kg £1230, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 360kg £1320, 360kg £1290, 330kg £1220, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1300, 330kg £1185, 300kg £1150, 300kg £1120, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £1280, 370kg £1230, 330kg £1160, Newtownards producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1230, 370kg £1190 and Portaferry producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1230, 360kg £1200, Charolais heifer 360kg £1150.
Dropped calves: 80 sold to £500 for a Charolais bull calf.