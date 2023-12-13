Fat cattle selling to £1880 for a 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine cow at Saintfield Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat cattle: 120 fats sold to £1880 for a 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine cow, £238 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Blonde d'Aquitaine/Limousin cows 790kg £238 £1880, 780kg £240 £1872, 810kg £220 £1782, 770kg £228 £1755, 720kg £236 £1699, 750kg £216 £1620, 780kg £198 £1544, 810kg £182 £1475, 690kg £200 £1380, Newtownards producer Limousin bullocks 740kg £248 £1835, 710kg £240 £1704, 730kg £224 £1635, Greyabbey producer Limousin heifers 610kg £276 £1683, 630kg £240 £1512, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bull 950kg £170 £1615, Belfast producer Limousin cow 840kg £190 £1596, Aberdeen Angus bull 900kg £160 £1440, Dromore producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 650kg £240 £1560, 620kg £246 £1525, Ballynahinch producer Simmental cow 790kg £190 £1501, Comber producer Charolais cows 820kg £183 £1500, 770kg £189 £1455, 710kg £190 £1350, Greyabbey producer Limousin cow 690kg £210 £1449, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 800kg £180 £1440, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cow 890kg £160 £1424, Saintfield producer Friesian cows 850kg £122 £1037, 710kg £129 £915, 710kg £122 £866, Belfast producer Friesian cow 700kg £139 £973, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 700kg £138 £966, 680kg £137 £931, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 660kg £145 £957, 680kg £132 £897 and Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 640kg £140 £896, 600kg £145 £870, 620kg £140 £868.
Bullocks: Sold to £1810 for a 760kg Charolais.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lighter sorts sold to £3.18p per kg - 530kg £1690 for a Limousin.
Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Charolais 760kg £1810, 610kg £1510, 550kg £1390, Downpatrick producer Limousins 530kg £1690, 530kg £1530, 490kg £1450, 450kg £1390, Downpatrick producer Charolais 560kg £1590, 560kg £1550, 560kg £1500, 450kg £1300, 430kg £1280, Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1400, Crossgar producer Limousins 530kg £1510, 500kg £1500, 550kg £1500, Comber producer Simmentals 500kg £1490, 540kg £1460, 500kg £1430, Comber producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1470, 510kg £1380, Lisburn producer Charolais/Limousins 490kg £1410, 470kg £1400, 500kg £1390, 490kg £1370 and Newry producer Charolais 440kg £1400, 460kg £1380, 470kg £1380.
Heifers: Sold to £1600 for a 680kg Charolais.
Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Charolais 680kg £1600, 600kg £1550, Lisburn producer Charolais 500kg £1410, 480kg £1400, 480kg £1340, 490kg £1310, 470kg £1300, 470kg £1260, 450kg £1220, Newtownards producer Simmentals 470kg £1290, 460kg £1250, 470kg £1240, 410kg £1130, Downpatrick producer Limousin 470kg £1230, Saintfield producer Limousins 400kg £1220, 410kg £1200, 400kg £1160.
Calf ring: Sold to £460 for a Aberdeen Angus bull.
Leading prices: Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £460, £430, £370, £350, £320 twice, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £330, £310, Aberdeen Angus heifers £290 twice and Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £300, £280.