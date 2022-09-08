Fat cattle selling to £1897 at Saintfield
Smaller entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to an excellent trade throughout.
Fat cattle - Belfast producer Charolais cows 930kg £204 £1897, 860kg £206 £1771, 890kg £190 £1691, Saintfield producer Limousin bull 980kg £180 £1764, Belgian Blue cows 680kg £183 £1244, 690kg £154 £1062, Crossgar producer Hereford cow 940kg £183 £1720, Crossgar producer Charolais cow 870kg £195 £1696, Crossgar producer Hereford bullock 740kg £219 £1620, Limousin bullock 650kg £216 £1404, Charolais bullock 640kg £218 £1395, Hereford bullock 640kg £212 £1356, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 690kg £234 £1614, Newtownards producer Parthenais cow 780kg £200 £1560, Annacloy producer Belgian Blue cow 690kg £220 £1518, Ballynahinch producer SHB cow 810kg £180 £1458, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullock 590kg £242 £1427, Limousin cows 670kg £181 £1212, 640kg £172 £1100, 670kg £163 £1092, Kircubbin producer Hereford cow 780kg £176 £1372, Aberdeen Angus cow 640kg £164 £1049, Castlereagh producer Friesian cow 730kg £156 £1138, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue cows 530kg £210 £1113, 480kg £204 £979, Comber producer Friesian cows 730kg £152 £1109, 630kg £175 £1102 and Ballygowan producer Holstein cow 750kg £142 £1065.
Sucklers - Lisburn producer Limousin cow and Limousin bull calf £2130, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus heifer calf £1730 Loughinisland producer Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf £1700.
Suckled calves - Ballygowan producer Charolais bulls 480kg £1330, 470kg £1200, Charolais heifers 410kg £905, 400kg £900, 350kg £860, Kircubbin producer Charolais bull 510kg £1300, Charolais heifer 430kg £820, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 510kg £1280, 510kg £1140, Ballynahinch producer Simmental bulls 560kg £1200, 510kg £1170 and Hillsborough producer Limousin bulls 380kg £1040, 440kg £1005, Limousin heifers 390kg £930, 400kg £840, 380kg £800.
Heifers - Carryduff producer Limousins 570kg £1570, 470kg £1230, 470kg £1120, 450kg £1100, 430kg £990, Hillsborough producer Charolais 650kg £1490, 630kg £1480, Simmental 630kg £1440, Charolais 640kg £1430, 620kg £1340, Limousin 580kg £1330, Charolais 600kg £1320, Crumlin producer Charolais 550kg £1300, 450kg £960, Limousin 420kg £900, Annacloy producer Limousin 530kg £1250, Killyleagh producer Limousins 530kg £1160, 510kg £1150, 490kg £1120, 470kg £1080, 450kg £1000, 480kg £1000, Comber producer Limousins 510kg £1100, 450kg £940, 450kg £900 and Annahilt producer Belgian Blue 510kg £1000.
Bullocks - Hillsborough producer Charolais 620kg £1520, 590kg £1390, 540kg £1180, Dromore producer Charolais 580kg £1500, 580kg £1480, 550kg £1380, 580kg £1370, 560kg £1360, 520kg £1350, 570kg £1340, Limousins 560kg £1415, 480kg £1160, 500kg £1140, Simmental 460kg £1100, Ballynahinch producer Herefords 630kg £1330, 610kg £1330, Charolais 650kg £1310, Newtownards producer Limousins 610kg £1320, 610kg £1260, 560kg £1050, Bangor producer Montbeliardes 640kg £1270, 620kg £1240, Fleckvieh 620kg £1250, Annahilt producer Limousin 580kg £1260, Killyleagh producer Limousins 510kg £1220, 550kg £1190, 480kg £1140, 450kg £1120.