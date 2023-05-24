Fat cattle selling to £1929 for a 670kg Limousin bullock at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: 90 fats sold to £1929 for a 670kg Limousin bullock, £288 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1925 for a 830kg Limousin, £232 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Comber producer bullocks Limousin 670kg £288 £1929, Simmentals 620kg £268 £1661, 610kg £248 £1512, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 830kg £232 £1925, 690kg £222 £1531, Greyabbey producer Limousin bull 860kg £217 £1866, Comber producer bullocks Limousin 660kg £269 £1775, 650kg £259 £1683, Aberdeen Angus 700kg £230 £1610, 650kg £232 £1508, Killinchy producer Simmental bull 600kg £285 £1710, Crossgar producer Charolais heifers 630kg £270 £1701, 630khg £249 £1568, Newtownards producer Charolais cows 720kg £236 £1699, 760kg £222 £1687, Comber producer Limousin cow 760kg £220 £1672, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 750kg £210 £1575, Portavogie producer Friesian cows 800kg £185 £1480, 700kg £191 £1337, Downpatrick producer Holstein cows 790kg £183 £1445, 740kg £191 £1413, 790kg £174 £1374, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 760kg £174 £1322, 730kg £178 £1299, 670kg £181 £1212, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 750kg £173 £1297, 670kg £186 £1246, Downpatrick producer Holstein heifers 610kg £208 £1268, 560kg £222 £1243, 560kg £214 £1198, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 670kg £186 £1246, 690kg £166 £1145, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 710kg £172 £1221, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 680kg £179 £1193, 630kg £173 £1089, Saintfield producer Friesian cow 670kg £168 £1125.
Bullocks: Sold to £1860 for a 600kg Limousin (310ppk).
Leading prices: Comber producer Limousins 600kg £1860, 570kg £1520, Comber producer Charolais 600kg £1810, 630kg £1700, 500kg £1680, 500kg £1640, 500kg £1600, 500kg £1575, Lisburn producer Simmentals 560kg £1700, 600kg £1630, Kircubbin producer Charolais 470kg £1570, 400kg £1250, Killinchy producer Charolais 490kg £1570, 470kg £1530, Comber producer Charolais 440kg £1560, 420kg £1420, Killinchy producer Limousins 490kg £1500, 470kg £1470, 490kg £1470, 450kg £1320 and Strangford producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1250, 480kg £1200, 470kg £1180.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heifers: Sold to £1460 for a 520kg Charolais (280ppk).
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 520kg £1460, 500kg £1400, Comber producer Limousins 470kg £1390, 400kg £1200, Saintfield producer Herefords 480kg £1390, 470kg £1200, Killinchy producer Simmental 450kg £1270 and Lisburn producer Limousin/Charolais 430kg £1230, 400kg £1190, 380kg £1150, 380kg £1120.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1420 for a 400kg Charolais bullock calf (355ppk).
Leading prices: Newtownhamilton producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1420, 390kg £1390, 350kg £1320, 380kg £1320, 360kg £1290, Moira producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1390, 370kg £1330, 370kg £1310, 350kg £1230, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1360, 400kg £1350, 390kg £1300, Moira producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1350, 380kg £1330, 350kg £1260, 320kg £1140, 330kg £1125, Newtownards producer Limousin bullocks 360kg £1260, 380kg £1260, 380kg £1250, 370kg £1190, 360kg £1150 and Lisburn producer Limousin heifer 300kg £1020.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Calf ring: Calves sold to £440 for a Belgian Blue bull and £390 for a Belgian Blue heifer from the same pen.