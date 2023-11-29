Fat cattle selling to £1943 for a 860kg Hereford bullock at Saintfield Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat cattle: Fats sold to £1943 for a 860kg Hereford bullock, £226 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Hereford Bullocks 860kg £226 £1943, 800kg £210 1680, 770kg £218 £1678, 740kg £224 £1657, 670kg £225 £1507, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus Bullocks 760kg £244 £1854, 730kg £238 £1737, 730kg £228 £1665, Killinchy producer Limousin cow 820kg £206 £1690, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 760kg £219 £1664, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 800kg £206 £1648, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus cows 820kg £198 £1623, 710kg £200 £1420, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 640kg £241 £1542, 620kg £236 £1463, 640kg £218 £1395, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus Bullocks 740kg £210 £1555, 710kg £214 £1520, 660kg £218 £1438, 650kg £220 £1430, 670kg £211 £1413, 570kg £230 £1311, 620kg £210 £1302, Crossgar producer Simmental cow 760kg £196 £1490, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 720kg £205 £1476, Ballynahinch producer Hereford cow 860kg £171 £1470 and Castlereagh producer Friesian cows 810kg 142 £1150, 720kg £138 £993.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bullocks: Sold to £1720 for a 600kg Aberdeen Angus (287ppk).
Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1720, 570kg £1510, Lurgan producer Charolais 550kg £1580, 540kg £1570, 500kg £1450, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg £1500, 470kg £1470, 460kg £1420, Dromore producer Charolais 500kg £1500, 430kg £1310, 400kg £1290, Lisburn producer Charolais 460kg £1490, 470kg £1480, 490kg £1450, 450kg £1390, 400kg £1260, Crumlin producer Limousin 470kg £1460, Strangford producer Belgian Blues 540kg £1400, 600kg £1400, 560kg £1380, 550kg £1300, 560kg £1300, 510kg £1290.
Heifers: Sold to £1450 for a 550kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Limousins 550kg £1450, 590kg £1420, 600kg £1420, 560kg £1360, 500kg £1270, Lisburn producer Charolais 600kg £1430, 580kg £1390, 550kg £1350, 520kg £1300, 490kg £1290, Crossgar producer Limousin 460kg £1290, Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1390, 450kg £1250, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 460kg £1140, 470kg £1140, 440kg £1130, 470kg £1130, 400kg £1000, 390kg £990, Downpatrick producer Limousins 440kg £1110, 400kg £1050, Ballynahinch producer Shbs 440kg £1100, 440kg £1080 and Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1050.
Dropped calves: sold to £610 for a Charolais bull and £500 for a Charolais heifer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Annahilt producer Charolais bull £610, Charolais heifers £500, £410, Carryduff producer Belgian Blue bulls £380, £360, £355, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bull £375 and Lisburn producer Limousin bulls £350, £320, £300, Limousin heifers £310, £290, £270.