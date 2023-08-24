Fat cattle selling to £1957 for a 1030kg Charolais cow at Saintfield Mart
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 1030kg £190 £1957, Castlewellan producer Limousin bullocks 630kg £290 £1827, 590kg £280 £1652, 650kg £245 £1592, 610kg £259 £1579, 620kg £253 £1568, Crumlin producer Limousin cow 860kg £205 £1763, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 830kg £212 £1759, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 760kg £225 £1710, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue bullocks 750kg £226 £1695, 700kg £220 £1540, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cows 800kg £209 £1672, 760kg £215 £1634, Carryduff producer Limousin cow 770kg £215 £1655, Crumlin producer Charolais cow 750kg £205 £1537, Simmental cow 710kg £202 £1434, Banbridge producer Limousin cow 730kg £209 £1525, Aberdeen Angus cow 740kg £200 £1480, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus cow 740kg £196 £1332, Ballygowan producer Simmental cow 660kg £198 £1306, Comber producer Friesian cows 780kg £161 £1255, 680kg £164 £1115, Lisburn producer Friesian cow 740kg £165 £1221, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 710kg £158 £1121, 690kg £154 £1062, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cow 680kg £164 £1115, 700kg £150 £1050 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 670kg £160 £1072, 710kg £150 £1065, 640kg £158, £1011.
Bullocks: sold to £1470 for a 500kg Hereford (295ppk).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Herefords 500kg £1470, 520kg £1370, 540kg £1340, 440kg £1200, Downpatrick producer Charolais 530kg £1470, 500kg £1450, Carryduff producer Limousins 510kg £1460, 470kg £1010, Portaferry producer Charolais/Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1440, 550kg £1420, 470kg £1400, 510kg £1400, 490kg £1370, 470kg £1350, Ballygowan producer Charolais 550kg £1440, 560kg £1440, Hereford 500kg £1300, Comber producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 470kg £1410, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 470kg £1420, 390kg £1170, Comber producer Limousins 460kg £1380, 440kg £1330, 450kg £1330, 440kg £1320, 430kg £1300, 450kg £1300, 400kg £1260, 420kg £1260, Saintfield producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1350, 500kg £1330, 480kg £1310, 490kg £1300, 470kg £1280 and Lisburn producer Limousins 460kg £1350, 440kg £1320, 440kg £1280, 420kg £1220, 430kg £1200.
Heifers: Sold to £1700 for a 600kg Limousin heifer (285ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin 600kg £1700, Lisburn producer Limousins 510kg £1470, 480kg £1320, 450kg £1215, Kircubbin producer Charolais 490kg £1340, 460kg £1280, Downpatrick producer Limousins 470kg £1280, 440kg £1240, Crumlin producer Simmentals 460kg £1270, 440kg £1190, 440kg £1170 and Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 450kg £1260, 440kg £1250, 450kg £1250, 430kg £1110, 400kg £1060, 400kg £1040.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1240 for a 370kg Charolais bullock (336ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 370kg £1240, 400kg £1230, 400kg £1190, 370kg £1130, Comber producer Limousin bullocks 360kg £1140, 350kg £1120, 360kg £1110, 370kg £1110, 350kg £1100, 300kg £1080.
Dropped calves: Sold to £390 for a Belgian Blue Bull and £340 for a Simmental heifer.