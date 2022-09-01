Fat cattle selling to £1990 at Saintfield
Another excellent entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a strong demand for all types.
Fat cattle: 165 fats sold to £1990 for a 1170kg Hereford bull, £170 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1909 for a 830kg Charolais, £230 per 100kg with other cows selling to £260 per 100kg, 690kg £1795 for a Shorthorn beef.
Leading prices: Dundonald producer Hereford bull 1170kg £170 £1990, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 830kg £230 £1909, 840kg £184 £1545, Crossgar producer Limousin bullocks 790kg £229 £1809, 760kg £220 £1672, Downpatrick producer Shorthorn beef cow 690kg £260 £1795, Charolais bullocks 770kg £230 £1771, 790kg £220 £1738, 740kg £228 £1687, 760kg £220 £1672, 730kg £229 £1671, 730kg £228 £1664, 720kg £228 £1641, Shorthorn beef bullocks 720kg £214 £1540, 690kg £220 £1518, 640kg £220 £1408, Crossgar producer Limousin bullocks 770kg £229 £1763, 730kg £234 £1708, 720kg £210 £1512, 670kg £216 £1447, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue cow 760kg £228 £1732, Limousin cow 750kg £174 £1305, Crossgar producer Hereford bullock 690kg £238 £1642, Ballykinlar producer Charolais bull 1050kg £155 £1627, Holywood producer Saler bull 880kg £181 £1592, Lisburn producer Limousin bull 880kg £180 £1584, Limousin cow 570kg £214 £1219, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 660kg £217 £1432, 630kg £217 £1367, 620kg £214 £1326, 630kg £210 £1323, 590kg £222 £1309, 540kg £214 £1155, Downpatrick producer Limousin heifer 570kg £258 £1470, Limousin bullocks 600kg £226 £1356, 590kg £221 £1303, 570kg £225 £1282, 560kg £228 £1276, 540kg £230 £1242, 540kg £219 £1182, Belfast producer Simmental bullock 630kg £214 £1348, Crossgar producer Hereford cow 810kg £164 £1328, Crossgar producer Holstein bullock 660kg £200 £1320, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus cow 750kg £172 £1290, Ballynahinch producer Stabiliser cow 640kg £201 £1286, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 590kg £218 £1286, 590kg £217 £1280, 550kg £215 £1182, Holstein bullocks 520kg £200 £1040, 500kg £206 £1030, Annahilt producer Friesian cow 810kg £158 £1279, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 740kg £172 £1272, 630kg £170 £1071, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue heifers 580kg £213 £1235, 540kg £210 £1134 and Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 740kg £156 £1154, 670kg £165 £1105, 630kg £170 £1071. Bullocks: 160 sold to £1500 for a 600kg Charolais with lighter sorts selling to £1300 for a 450kg Charolais. Leading prices: Craigavon producer Charolais 600kg £1500, 610kg £1490, 580kg £1370, 550kg £1350, 520kg £1340, 550kg £1290, 540kg £1260, 550kg £1260, 500kg £1200, 500kg £1190, 500kg £1180, 500kg £1170, Dromore producer Limousins 540kg £1410, 550kg £1410, 500kg £1300, 510kg £1300, 530kg £1280, 500kg £1270, 470kg £1200, 500kg £1180, 450kg £1160, 500kg £1160, 460kg £1140, Crossgar producer Charolais 470kg £1310, 450kg £1300, 450kg £1240, 470kg £1240, 460kg £1230, 400kg £1190, 430kg £1170, 440kg £1170, 450kg £1170, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1305, 550kg £1255, 550kg £1245, 550kg £1240, 590kg £1230, 550kg £1210, Ballykinlar producer Herefords 600kg £1290, 600kg £1250, 550kg £1220, 560kg £1220, Friesians 560kg £1210, 550kg £1210, Tandragee producer Herefords 600kg £1255, 550kg £1115, Bangor producer Fleckvieh 660kg £1250, 600kg £1245, Friesian 700kg £1210, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1210, 420kg £1200 and Hillsborough producer Limousins 500kg £1190, 500kg £1170, 510kg £1170, 490kg £1160, 470kg £1140, 450kg £1100, 470kg £1100, 440kg £1065, 400kg £1040.
Heifers: 120 sold to £1540 for a 670kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousins 670kg £1540, 600kg £1420, 600kg £1400, 600kg £1380, 570kg £1240, Lisburn producer Belgian Blues 550kg £1200, 500kg £1120, 500kg £1050, Killyleagh producer Limousins 530kg £1150, 520kg £1120, 460kg £1060, 460kg £1005, 450kg £1000 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1070, 420kg £1050, 400kg £1020, 420kg, £1000.
Suckled calves: 125 sold to £1420 for a 540kg bullock calf.
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousins and Charolais bullocks 540kg £1420, 520kg £1370, 500kg £1330, 500kg £1310, 450kg £1260, 460kg £1250, 450kg, £1230, 430kg £1185, 400kg £1080, 400kg £1070, 430kg £1060, 390kg £1040, 400kg £1020, 400kg £1000, 390kg £995, 370kg £980, 380kg £980, 390kg £980, 360kg £945, 360kg £920, Limousin and Charolais heifers 400kg £1040, 400kg £1030, 420kg £1000, 390kg £970, 380kg £910 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 400kg £990, 410kg £990, 440kg £980, 390kg £970, 350kg £900.
Dropped calves: Sold to £410 for a Limousin bull and £310 for a Hereford heifer.