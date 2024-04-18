Fat cattle selling to £2058 for a 730kg Limousin cow at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: Sold to £2058 for a 730kg Limousin cow, £282 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousin cows 730kg £282 £2058, 700kg £216 £1512, 610kg £240 £1464, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 810kg £226 £1830, 750kg £224 £1680, Clough producer Limousin cow 680kg £252 £1713, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 710kg £239 £1696, 690kg £242 £1669, 680kg £242 £1645, 710kg £230 £1633, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue cow 800kg £204 £1632, Newtownards producer Charolais bull 630kg £250 £1575, Limousin bulls 600kg £248 £1488, 580kg £248 £1438, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 760kg £194 £1474, 800kg £182 £1456, Crossgar producer Hereford cow 870kg £164 £1426, Hillsborough producer Friesian cow 710kg £162 £1150, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 670kg £160 £1072, 760kg £140 £1064 and Portaferry producer Friesian cows 660kg £148 £976, 620kg £155, £961.
Bullocks: Sold to £1920 for a 700kg Limousin (237ppk).
Leading prices: Monlough producer Limousins 700kg £1920, 680kg £1720, 620kg £1680, 640kg £1660, 650kg £1650, 600kg £1470, Drumbo producer Limousins 580kg £1840, 550kg £1800, 520kg £1710, 550kg £1690, 550kg £1660, 500kg £1630, 570kg £1600, Downpatrick producer Limousins 600kg £1770, 520kg £1500, 500kg £1470, 500kg £1440 and Killyleagh producer Charolais 470kg £1440, Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1330.
Heifers: Sold to £1770 for a 630kg Limousin (280ppk).
Leading prices: Comber producer Limousins 630kg £1770, 640kg £1690, 640kg £1600, 600kg £1580, Downpatrick producer Charolais 570kg £1760, 580kg £1750, 560kg £1700, 570kg £1690, 500kg £1600, 510kg £1600, 520kg £1600, 460kg £1430 and Downpatrick producer Simmentals 550kg £1400, 500kg £1360.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1470 for a 420kg Limousin bullock calf (350ppk).
Leading prices: Killeagh producer Limousin bullocks 420kg £1470, 430kg £1390, 400kg £1310, 400kg £1280, Crossgar producer Limousin bullock 400kg £1450, Ballygowan producer Charolais/Limousin bullocks 460kg £1430, 430kg £1420, 430kg £1400, 390kg £1320, 390kg £1300, 360kg £1270, 390kg £1270, 340kg £1240, 350kg £1240, 300kg £1160, 310kg £1100, Clough producer Charolais bull 430kg £1330 and Downpatrick producer Limousin heifers 420kg £1260, 390kg £1220, 330kg £1130, 340kg £1130, 330kg £1100.
Dropped calves: Sold to £440 for a Limousin bull and £360 for a Hereford heifer.