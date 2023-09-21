Fat cattle selling to £2170 for a 810kg Charolais bullock at Saintfield Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fat cattle: 90 fats sold to £2170 for a 810kg Charolais bullock, £268 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Charolais bullocks 810kg £268 £2170, 750kg £264 £1980, 700kg £246 £1722, Comber producer bullocks Aberdeen Angus 810kg £245 £1984, Friesian 820kg £240 £1968, Aberdeen Angus heifer 710kg £240 £1704, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 820kg £234 £1918, Limousin heifer 570kg £259 £1480, Ballynahinch producer Sal bullocks 760kg £246 £1869, 740kg £242 £1790, 740kg £240 £1776, 710kg £250 £1775, 720kg £246 £1771, 710kg £248 £1760, 700kg £251 £1757, 700kg £248 £1736, 680kg £240 £1632, Downpatrick producer Limousin bull 890kg £210 £1869, Saintfield producer Charolais cow 880kg £212 £1865, Newtownards producer Limousin cow 680kg £240 £1632, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 700kg £215 £1505, 570kg £260 £1482, 550kg £269 £1480, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 670kg £220 £1474, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue cow 780kg £188 £1466, Hillsborough producer Friesian heifer 690kg £208 £1435, Comber producer Friesian cows 790kg £152 £1200, 780kg £151 £1177, 720kg £151 £1087 and Saintfield producer Friesian cow 710kg £158 £1121.

Bullocks: Over 200 bullocks sold to yet again another outstanding trade, with a lot of quality sorts on offer. Topping the sale at £1810 was a cracking 620kg Charolais, £2.95p per kg. Lighter sorts sold to £1550 for a 430kg Charolais - £3.60p per kg. A lot of quality lighter sorts exceeding £3.50p a kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 620kg £1810, 600kg £1640, 520kg £1500, Comber producer Charolais/Limousins 640kg £1800, 760kg £1760, 700kg £1730, 680kg £1690, 650kg £1650, Drumbo producer Charolais 600kg £1640, 500kg £1630, 490kg £1620, 500kg £1600, 510kg £1600, 490kg £1560, 500kg £1560, 430kg £1550, 500kg £1550, 500kg £1540, 530kg £1540, 470kg £1510, 500kg £1510, 490kg £1500, 500kg £1500, 510kg £1500, 450kg £1470, Gilford producer Charolais 500kg £1600, 490kg £1590, 490kg £1550, 500kg £1530, 480kg £1510, 470kg £1500, 470kg £1480, Newry producer Charolais 500kg £1590, 510kg £1590, 500kg £1580, 460kg £1530, 480kg £1500, 450kg £1460, 470kg £1450, 420kg £1400, 450kg £1400, Killyleagh producer Limousins 500kg £1590, 470kg £1490, 450kg £1430, 440kg £1390, Kircubbin producer Charolais 580kg £1590, Crumlin producer Charolais 540kg £1550, 500kg £1510, Moneyreagh producer Limousins 540kg £1540, 500kg £1490, 500kg £1480, 450kg £1450, Dungannon producer Limousins 470kg £1540, 470kg £1520, 470kg £1480, 470kg £1460, 450kg £1450, 460kg £1430, Portadown producer Charolais 420kg £1480, 440kg £1480, 460kg £1470, 440kg £1450, 440kg £1430, 420kg £1420, 380kg £1400, 410kg £1380, 400kg £1350 and Saintfield producer Limousins 470kg £1420, 400kg £1350, 390kg £1340, 420kg £1310.

Heifers: 90 sold to £1510 for a 500kg Limousin - £3.02p per kg.

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousins 500kg £1510, 500kg £1500, 500kg £1450, 500kg £1340, Crumlin producer Charolais 520kg £1480, 500kg £1390, Saintfield producer Limousins 500kg £1460, 470kg £1440, 470kg £1380, 450kg £1300, 450kg £1290, Newtownards producer Limousins 480kg £1440, 490kg £1420, 460kg £1400, 460kg £1370 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1400, 470kg £1370, 460kg £1350.

Suckled calves: Sold to £1400 for a 380kg Limousin bullock calf - £3.70p per kg. First suckled calf sale Friday 29th September at 11am.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1400, 360kg £1280, 360kg £1250, 340kg £1225, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullock 390kg £1400, Antrim producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1400, 400kg £1380, 400kg £1310, 370kg £1260, 370kg £1240, Limousin heifers 370kg £1140, 350kg £1110, 360kg £1090 and Banbridge producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1400, 380kg £1380, 370kg £1340, 360kg £1300, 360kg £1240, 330kg £1200, 320kg £1170.

Dropped calves: Sold to £400 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £340 for a Simmental heifer.