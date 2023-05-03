Fat cattle selling to £2200 for a 1000kg Belgian Blue bull at Saintfield
Another great entry cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to a fierce demand for all types.
Fat cattle: Over 100 fats sold to £2200 for a 1000kg, Belgian Blue bull, £220 per 100kg. The best Friesian cow ever seen sold to £2108 for a 990kg, £213 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue bull 1000kg £220 £2200, Portavogie producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1100kg £196 £2156, Portaferry producer Friesian cow 990kg £213 £2108, Ballynahinch producer Parthenais bull 940kg £204 £1917, Comber producer bullocks Fleckvieh 740kg £244 £1805, Shorthorn beef 730kg £233 £1700, Montbeliarde 740kg £220 £1628, Aberdeen Angus 640kg £253 £1619, 710kg £228 £1618, Ballygowan producer Hereford cow 780kg £222 £1731, Ballynahinch producer Simmental cow 800kg £215 £1720, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 780kg £219 £1708, Comber producer Charolais cow 720kg £236 £1699, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 760kg £222 £1687, 710kg £212 £1505, Dromore producer Charolais cow 760kg £220 £1672, Spa producer Belgian Blue bullocks 620kg £267 £1655, 520kg £270 £1405, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 750kg £210 £1575, Hereford cow 780kg £196 £1528, Portaferry producer Limousin cow 670kg £232 £1555, Aberdeen Angus cow 760kg £198 £1505, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 710kg £218 £1547, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 810kg £174 £1410, 650kg £168 £1092, Hillsborough producer Holstein cow 800kg £176 £1408, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 760kg £174 £1322, 730kg £178 £1299, 670kg £181 £1212, 660kg £180 £1188, Downpatrick producer Holstein cows 690kg £188 £1297, 670kg £186 £1246, 690kg £166 £1145, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 710kg £172 £1221, 670kg £158 £1058, Carryduff producer 680kg £179 £1193, 690kg £173 £1193, 630kg £173 £1089 and Saintfield producer Friesian cows 710kg £164 £1164, 670kg £168 £1125, 660kg £155 £1023.
Bullocks; 120 sold to £1940 for a 660kg Charolais (295ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to £1560 for a 440kg Charolais (354ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais/Limousins 660kg £1940, 720kg £1910, 700kg £1820, 630kg £1810, 620kg £1750, 570kg £1740, 520kg £1720, 550kg £1690, 570kg £1680, 550kg £1600, 600kg £1600, 530kg £1590, 550kg £1590, 500kg £1580, 600kg £1560, 600kg £1540, 550kg £1500, 520kg £1490, 500kg £1400, Comber producer Charolais 630kg £1870, 650kg £1740, 650kg £1710, 510kg £1680, 500kg £1680, 530kg £1670, 500kg £1600, 500kg £1575, Killinchy producer Simmentals 620kg £1790, 690kg £1770, 570kg £1715, 700kg £1700, 600kg £1660, 600kg £1600, 600kg £1550, 600kg £1540, 500kg £1420, Killinchy producer Charolais 570kg £1720, Limousins 590kg £1720, 510kg £1570, 500kg £1530, 470kg £1515, Downpatrick producer Charolais 440kg £1560, 420kg £1380, 420kg £1360, Belfast producer Simmentals 500kg £1500, 470kg £1470, 500kg £1470, 440kg £1300, 450kg £1300 and Castlewellan producer Limousins 490kg £1470, 450kg £1320, 440kg £1300.
Heifers; sold to £1500 for a 530kg Limousin (283ppk).
Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin 530kg £1500, Saintfield producer Limousins 540kg £1475, 510kg £1390, 500kg £1380, Comber producer Limousins 580kg £1460, 520kg £1400, 540kg £1410, 410kg £1200, 400kg £1120, Comber producer Simmentals 500kg £1410, 520kg £1390, Killinchy producer Simmental 460kg £1290, Lisburn producer Limousin 430kg £1230, Saintfield producer Charolais 410kg £1190, 400kg £1150, 400kg £1120.
Suckled calves: 95 sold to £1450 for a 430kg Limousin bull calf (337ppk).
Leading prices: Belfast producer Limousin bull 430kg £1450, Limousin heifer 370kg £1160, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 440kg £1420, 400kg £1380, 390kg £1340, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1390, 370kg £1330, 370kg £1310, 350kg £1230, Loughgall producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1360, 400kg £1350, 390kg £1300, 370kg £1150, Moira producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1350, 380kg £1330, 350kg £1260, 330kg £1140, 330kg £1125, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 370kg £1260, 380kg £1260, 390kg £1250, 380kg £1190, 390kg £1190, 360kg £1150, 350kg £1090, Portaferry producer Limousin heifers 290kg £1010, 300kg £1010, 300kg £1000, 300kg £960.
Calf ring: Calves sold to £760 for a reared Aberdeen Angus bull. Dropped calves sold to £350 for a Hereford bull.
Leading prices: Reared calves - Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus bull £760, Friesian bull £250, Newtownards producer Hereford bull £420, Crossgar producer Friesian bulls £390, £365, £240 twice, 9 dropped calves - Killinchy producer Hereford bulls £350, £340, £290, Portavogie producer Belgian Blue bulls £345, £330, Belgian Blue heifers £310, £300, £290 and Lisburn producer Montbeliarde bulls £320, £300 twice, £290, Friesian bulls £120, £100.