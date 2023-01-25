Fat cattle selling to £2236 at Saintfield, with an excellent demand throughout
A great entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to a flying trade for all sorts.
More required to meet demands
Fat cattle: Sold to an excellent demand of £2236 for a 1070kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, £209 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £2162 for a 940kg Limousin, £230 per 100kg.
heifers sold to £1916 for a 670kg Limousin, £286 per 100kg.
Friesian cows sold to £1496 for a 850kg, £176 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bull 1070kg £209 £2236, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 940kg £230 £2162, 760kg £240 £1825, Limousin heifer 670kg £286 £1916, Limousin bull 830kg £207 £1718, Newtownards producer Limousin cow 820kg £238 £1951, Comber producer Charolais bull 1010kg £184 £1858, Comber producer Belgian Blue bullock 710kg £260 £1846, Aberdeen Angus bullocks 750kg £236 £1770, 740kg £232 £1716, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 790kg £226 £1785, Simmental cow 750kg £215 £1612, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue cow 740kg £240 £1776, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 840kg £205 £1722, Aberdeen Angus cow 760kg £200 £1520, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bull 910kg £185 £1683, Hillsborough producer Limousin heifers 640kg £260 £1664, 590kg £246 £1451, Saintfield producer Limousin bull 710kg £232 £1647, Hillsborough producer Simmental cow 880kg £174 £1531, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 690kg £218 £1505, Aberdeen Angus cow 740kg £188 £1392, Comber producer Friesian cow 850kg £176 £1496, Hillsborough producer Simmental cows 700kg £210 £1470, 690kg £210 £1449,Crossgar producer Holstein cows 780kg £178 £1388, 730kg £164 £1197, 680kg £158 £1075, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 780kg £177 £1380, 800kg £166 £1328, 720kg £162 £1166, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 700kg £187 £1309, 710kg £176 £1249, 700kg £165 £1155, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 740kg £172 £1272, 690kg £148 £1021, Newtownards producer 680kg £176 £1196, 680kg £168 £1128, 650kg £169 £1098 and Newtownards producer Friesian cows 670kg £160 £1072, 660kg £145 £957.
Bullocks: Sold to £1550 for a 560kg Limousin (277)
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Limousins 560kg £1550, 530kg £1480, 530kg £1460, 510kg £1420, Saintfield producer Limousins 550kg £1540, 530kg £1430, Ballygowan producer Charolais 500kg £1410, 460kg £1330, 430kg £1305, 450kg £1300, 450kg £1290, Strangford producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1350, 530kg £1340, 550kg £1340, 500kg £1300, 520kg £1300, 450kg £1170, 460kg £1170, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1340, Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1300, 540kg £1300, 460kg £1280, 500kg £1280, 470kg £1200, 490kg £1190, Ballynahinch producer Herefords 460kg £1270, 470kg £1230, 420kg £1160, 400kg £1100, Portaferry producer Limousins 430kg £1240, 410kg £1160, 400kg £1200, 400kg £1180, 370kg £1165, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1240, 440kg £1180, 440kg £1165 and Saintfield producer Charolais 330kg £1030, 310kg £1000, 280kg £935.
Heifers: Sold to £1500 for a 630kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 630kg £1500, 600kg £1480, 520kg £1420, 560kg £1400, Newtownards producer Limousin/Simmentals 540kg £1450, 520kg £1400, 500kg £1355, Crossgar producer Limousin 470kg £1440, Downpatrick producer Charolais 520kg £1370, 490kg £1295, 480kg £1270, 480kg £1240, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1320, 490kg £1265, 460kg £1210, 460kg £1190, Dromore producer Charolais 440kg £1210, 410kg £1130, 390kg £1095 and Ballynahinch producer Salers 450kg £1180, 420kg £1090.
Suckled calves: sold to £1250 for a 370kg Limousin bullock (338).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 370kg £1250, 350kg £1170, 320kg £1050, 290kg £1000, 300kg £1000, 310kg £1000, 320kg £1000, Limousin heifer 330kg £1000, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue bull 440kg £1180, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue bull 350kg £1040, Downpatrick producer Charolais heifers 390kg £1020, 360kg £1005, 330kg £1000, 350kg £1000.
Dropped calves: Sold to £385 for a Limousin bull and £310 for a Limousin heifer.