Fat cattle selling to £2305 for a 890kg at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: 75 sold to £2305 for a 890kg Limousin bull, £259 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Greyabbey producer Limousin bull 890kg £259 £2305, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 710kg £245 £1740, 550kg £240 £1320, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 840kg £184 £1545, Lisburn producer Charolais cow 790kg £182 £1437, Simmental cow 750kg £183 £1372, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 510kg £240 £1225, Aberdeen Angus cow 690kg £179 £1235, Carryduff producer Friesian cows 660kg £168 £1108, 680kg £145 £986, 670kg £130 £871, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 640kg £172 £1100, 550kg £172 £946, Dromore producer Friesian cows 600kg £172 £1032, 670kg £550 £985, 550kg £172 £946 and Carryduff producer Friesian cows 670kg £150 £1005, 680kg £133 £904
Bullocks; Sold to £1950 for a 680kg Charolais (287ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais/Limousins 680kg £1950, 680kg £1890, 640kg £1850, 600kg £1800, 570kg £1780, 590kg £1760, 610kg £1740, 650kg £1730, 550kg £1690, 550kg £1670, 550kg £1520, 550kg £1500, Carryduff producer Charolais 640kg £1850, 550kg £1650, 570kg £1640, 580kg £1620, 540kg £1550, 530kg £1510, Hillsborough producer Belgian Blues 590kg £1650, 550kg £1630, 570kg £1550, 590kg £1550, 520kg £1420, Saintfield producer Limousins 530kg £1650, 620kg £1590, 520kg £1440, Carryduff producer Simmentals 580kg £1510, 530kg £1480, 580kg £1480, 500kg £1450, 500kg £1440, 500kg £1420.
Heifers: sold to £1690 for a 570kg Charolais (297ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais/Limousins 570kg £1690, 560kg £1590, 520kg £1560, 520kg £1500, 530kg £1500, 540kg £1500, 500kg £1440, 540kg £1410, 500kg £1340 and Comber producer Belted Galloways 600kg £1400, 550kg £1360, 510kg £1330.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1560 for a 400kg Charolais (390ppk).
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais/Limousin bullocks 400kg £1560, 400kg £1380, 390kg £1270, 370kg £1200, Portadown producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1410, 370kg £1390, 390kg £1380, 370kg £1350, 370kg £1340, Lisburn producer Limousin/Simmental bulls 400kg £1340, 430kg £1330, 440kg £1320, 400kg £1300.
Dropped calves: Sold to £380 for a Parthenais bull and £340 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer.