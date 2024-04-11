Fat cows and bulls selling £2140 at Kilrea Mart, excellent prices throughout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings of offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Magherafelt farmer, Shorthorn £705; Garvagh farmer, Fleckvieh £670, £500; Glarryford farmer, Hereford £670, £555, Aberdeen Angus £490, £455, Friesian £380, Hereford £375, Friesian £275; Bushmills farmer, Limousin £665, £600, Aberdeen Angus £560, Limousin £550, £490, Aberdeen Angus £490, Belgian Blue £430; Desertmartin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £625; Cullybackey farmer, Limousin £620, Aberdeen Angus £605, £600, £540, £525, Limousin £525, Aberdeen Angus £520, £510, £500, £475, £460, £415, Friesian £390, Aberdeen Angus £360, Hereford £320; Garvagh farmer, Belgian Blue £595, Hereford £490, Holstein £240; Moneymore farmer, Limousin £580, Belgian Blue £400, Fleckvieh £290, Friesian £265, Limousin £225; Ballywalter farmer, Aberdeen Angus £560, £555, Belgian Blue £555, Simmental £540, £520, £485, Fleckvieh £445; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £560; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £525; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £500, £470, £385; Armoy farmer, Hereford £485, £420, Aberdeen Angus £405, £375; £370; Dungannon farmer, Aberdeen Angus £480, £340; Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £455, £395; £325, £315; Portglenone farmer, Belted Galloway £440, £370; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £430; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £425, £375, Aberdeen Angus £300, £260, Belgian Blue £235, Aberdeen Angus £225; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £425, £410, £240; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £425, £335, £300, Hereford £300; Ballymoney farmer, Fleckvieh £400; Cookstown farmer, Friesian £380, £335, £280; Moneymore farmer, Limousin £375; Dungannon farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370, Fleckvieh £260, Charolais £220; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £355, Charolais £345, Belgian Blue £310, £290, Charolais £240; Cookstown farmer, Charolais £350; Desertmartin farmer, Limousin £345, Fleckvieh £270, £225; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £330, £220; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £320, Aberdeen Angus £230; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300; Mosside farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295; Rasharkin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £290; Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue £275, £260, £250; Garvagh farmer, Hereford £270; Rasharkin farmer, Belgian Blue £270; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £260; Garvagh farmer, Belgian Blue £260; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £250; Aghadowey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £230 and Culnady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220.

Heifer calves

Garvagh farmer, Belgian Blue £760, Charolais £520; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £740; Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue £505; Bushmills farmer, Limousin £580, Aberdeen Angus £470; Cullybackey farmer, Limousin £485, Aberdeen Angus £460, Hereford £450, Aberdeen Angus £445, £430, £410, £400, Limousin £400; Moneymore farmer, Limousin £480; Moneymore farmer, Hereford £450, Belgian Blue £440, £420; Castlerock farmer, Holstein £425, £355; Ardboe farmer, Aberdeen Angus £410, £315; Mosside farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £400, Hereford £305; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £385, £250; Ballygawley farmer, Friesian £370, £310, £300; Rasharkin farmer, Belgian Blue £360; £350; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £345; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £290, £230; Portglenone farmer, Belted Galloway £280; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £270, Hereford £240; Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue £270, £240, £215; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £230; Ballymena farmer, Belgian Blue £220 and Garvagh farmer, Hereford £210.

Friesan calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £335. Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves(120)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1160 and 333 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 1100 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 8th April met a stronger trade with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs to £7.67 per kg and to top of £204.

Fat ewes to £246. Breeders to £296.

Lambs

Dunloy farmer, 21.5k £165 (767)); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £172 (764), 24k £178 (742); Macosquin farmer, 19k £143.50 (755); Ballyclare farmer, 21k £156.50 (745); Rasharkin farmer, 21k £156 (743); Coleraine farmer, 21k £155 (738); Ballymoney farmer, 23.5k £173 (736); Dungiven farmer, 22.5k £164.50 (731), 21k £152 (724); Ballymena farmer, 28k £204 (729); Maghera farmer, 20.5k £149 (727), 22.5k £149 (662); Kilrea farmer, 24k £172.50 (719), 21k £149 (710); Macosquin farmer, 21k £150.50 (717), 25k £175 (700); Aghadowey farmer, 21.5k £154 (716); Portglenone farmer, 21.5k £154 (716), 23.5k £157.50 (670); Moneymore farmer, 20k £143 (715); Portglenone farmer, 23.5k £168 (715); Aghadowey farmer, 23k £163.50 (711), 24k £167 (696); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £162 (704), 19k £132 (695); Ballymoney farmer, 19.5k £137 (703); Dunloy farmer, 25.5k £178 (698); Kilrea farmer, 23k £160 (696); Bellaghy farmer, 26.5k £184 (694); Kilrea farmer, 22k £152 (691); Garvagh farmer, 28k £190 (679); Dunloy farmer, 25k £169.50 (678), 22.5k £172.50 (676); Finvoy farmer, 23k £156 (678); Cullybackey farmer, 20k £135 (675); Kilrea farmer, 23k £155 (674); Cookstown farmer, 25k £168 (672); Upperlands farmer, 25.5k £171 (671), 20k £134 (670); Coleraine farmer, 22k £147(668); Aghadowey farmer, 25.5k £170 (667); Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £150 (667); Maghera farmer, 24.5k £163.50 (667) and Ballycastle farmer, 24k £159 (663).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £246.

More ewes needed.

A good entry of dairy on Tuesday 9th April to a top price of £1780 for a second calver.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Armagh farmer, batch of second calvers to £1780, £1720 and Desertmartin farmer, calved heifers to £1660, £1560.

More stock required weekly.

A good entry of 350 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday 10th April at Kilrea met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £1880, heifers to £1890 and fat cows and bulls to £2140.

Prize winners in the beef fat cow competition: P Brolly, Claudy, Peter Gilmore, Ballymena, Hugh Savage, Magherafelt, Henry Clarke, Maghera, and Philip Whyte, Portglenone.

Prize winners in the dairy fat cow competition: Robert Armstrong, Garvagh, George Rea, Finvoy, Francis Bellingham, Ballymoney, James Bamford, Rasharkin, and T Birt, Portglenone.

Fat cows: (115) on offer. Sharp trade.

Cookstown farmer, 490k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1400 (286), 560k £1510 (270), 850k Simmental £1800 (212); Ballymena farmer, 600k Limousin £1610 (268); Toomebridge farmer, 690k Limousin £1780 (258), 720k £1840 (256), 600k £1430 (238), 720k £1690 (235); Dunloy farmer, 460k Parthenais £1180 (257), 470k £1120 (238); Magherafelt farmer, 800k Limousin £2040 (255); Claudy farmer, 870k Charolais £2140 (246), 800k £1970 (246), 800k £1960 (245), 780k Simmental £1800 (231), 750k Stabiliser £1570 (209); Upperlands farmer, 660k Limousin £1620 (246); Doagh farmer, 670k Charolais £1630 (243); Rasharkin farmer, 550k Montbeliarde £1310 (238), 650k Simmental £1530 (235), 670k £1570 (234), 580k £1330 (229), 680k Fleckvieh £1540 (227), 480k £1050 (219), 570k Montbeliarde £1240 (218); Garvagh farmer, 800k Fleckvieh £1820 (228), 730k Belgian Blue £1510 (207); Toomebridge farmer, 700k Limousin £1580 (226), 740k £1620 (219), 790k Charolais £1570 (199); Ballymoney farmer, 520k Fleckvieh £1170 (225); Ballymoney farmer, 610k Limousin £1370 (225), 660k Aberdeen Angus £1320 (200), 600k Limousin £1170 (195); Killaloo farmer, 660k Simmental £1470 (223), 900k £1700 (189); Portglenone farmer, 620k Holstein £1340 (216), 490k £990 (202); Ballymoney farmer, 510k Holstein £1080 (212), 520k £1090 (210); Rasharkin farmer, 660k Friesian £1380 (209), 740k £1490 (201), 720k £1430 (199); Magherafelt farmer, 620k Friesian £1290 (208); Coleraine farmer, 400k Aberdeen Angus £820 (205); Glarryford farmer, 660k Friesian £1290 (196); Stranocum farmer, 840k Aberdeen Angus £1650 (196); Toomebridge farmer, 680k Friesian £1330 (196); Cullybackey farmer, 580k Aberdeen Angus £1130 (195); Ballymoney farmer, 550k Holstein £1060 (193); Coleraine farmer, 700k Holstein £1350 (193), 510k £970 (190); Randalstown farmer, 600k Simmental £1160 (193); Ballintoy farmer, 510k Friesian £980 (192) and Magherafelt farmer, 400k Montbeliarde £760 (190), 340k £640 (188).

Suckler

Maghera farmer, Limousin heifer with Blonde d'Aquitaine calf at foot to £1880, second calver Saler with Hereford calf at foot to £1740; Limavady farmer, Shorthorn springing heifer to £1820, Limousin springing heifer to £1600 and Moneymore farmer, Simmental heifer with Limousin calf at foot to £1780.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Rasharkin farmer, 440k Simmental £1470 (334), 460k Limousin £1290 (280), 530k £1450 (274), 570k Charolais £1480 (260); Garvagh farmer, 480k Limousin £1550 (323), 500k £1590 (318), 520k £1640 (315), 530k £1660 (313), 540k £1690 (313), 520k £1620 (312), 540k £1670 (309), 480k £1480 (308), 550k £1690 (307), 520k £1580 (304), 520k £1570 (302), 570k £1680 (295), 520k £1500 (289), 520k £1480 (285), 500k £1400 (280), 550k £1500 (273), 480k £1300 (271), 580k £1540 (266); Rasharkin farmer, 610k Charolais £1890 (310), 570k £1730 (304), 520k £1480 (285), 560k £1500 (268), 610k Shorthorn £1600 (262), 620k £1620 (261); Crumlin farmer, 350k Limousin £1080 (309), 410k £1220 (298), 310k Simmental £840 (271), 360k £940 (261), 410k £1060 (259), 350k £900 (257); Toomebridge farmer, 500k Charolais £1540 (308), 630k £1850 (294), 500k Limousin £1450 (290); Upperlands farmer, 590k Aberdeen Angus £1800 (305), 620k £1690 (273); Upperlands farmer, 590k Limousin £1740 (295), 520k £1420 (273), 550k £1380 (251); Moneymore farmer, 580k Limousin £1580 (272), 550k £1400 (255), 520k £1320 (254); Toomebridge farmer, 510k Charolais £1380 (271), 500k Belgian Blue £1240 (248); Bushmills farmer, 420k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1110 (264); Dunloy farmer, 380k Simmental £970 (255); Coleraine farmer, 520k Fleckvieh £1310 (252), 540k £1340 (248); Cullybackey farmer, 590k Aberdeen Angus £1480 (251); Strabane farmer, 360k Aberdeen Angus £900 (250); Kilrea farmer, 460k Aberdeen Angus £1140 (248) and Garvagh farmer, 410k Simmental £1010 (246).

Steers

Dungiven farmer, 370k Charolais £1350 (365), 400k £1400 (350), 400k £1370 (343), 430k £1460 (340), 390k £1310 (336), 410k £1370 (334), 400k £1330 (333), 450k £1460 (324), 410k £1330 (324), 400k £1280 (320), 390k £1240 (318), 460k £1440 (313), 400k £1240 (310), 400k £1190 (298), 370k £1100 (297), 500k £1250 (250); Portglenone farmer, 490k Limousin £1530 (312), 490k £1490 (304), 530k £1540 (291), 520k £1490 (287), 520k £1440 (277); Maghera farmer, 350k Limousin £1090 (311), 400k £1130 (283), 500k Hereford £1390 (278); Upperlands farmer, 600k Limousin £1820 (303), 580k £1660 (286); Ballymoney farmer, 420k Limousin £1270 (302), 440k £11260 (286), 470k £1320 (281), 430k £1160 (270); Kilrea farmer, 410k Limousin £1180 (288), 430k £1200 (279); Upperlands farmer, 560k Limousin £1550 (277), 460k £1240 (270), 570k Belgian Blue £1460 (256); Dunloy farmer, 520k Belgian Blue £1400 (269), 490k £1290 (263), 520k £1350 (260); Toomebridge farmer, 470k Limousin £1250 (266), 470k £1210 (257); Garvagh farmer, 330k Shorthorn beef £870 (264); Dunloy farmer, 610k Simmental £1590 (261) and Rasharkin farmer, 750k Simmental £1880 (251).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.